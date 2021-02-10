Consumer Commissions mandated by the law to render simple, inexpensive and speedy adjudication of consumer complaints

Under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, consumers can file complaints against any defect in goods purchased or deficiencies in any services availed including any unfair/restrictive trade practices adopted, through specialized quasi-judicial agencies, commonly known as ‘Consumer Commissions’, that have been established at the District level (District Commission), State level (State Commission) and National level (National Commission). These Consumer Commissions have been mandated by the law to render simple, inexpensive and speedy adjudication of consumer complaints.
Details of consumer complaints filed in the consumer commissions across the country during the last three years 2018, 2019 and 2020 are given below-
CASES FILED IN DISTRICT COMMISSION FOR THE YEAR 2018-20
Year
States/ UTs
2018
2019
2020
Andaman & Nicobar Islands (UT)
24
34
29
Andhra Pradesh
1935
1987
1082
Arunachal Pradesh
26
27
5
Assam
406
354
220
Bihar
3023
3242
1635
Chandigarh (UT)
1424
2346
1346
Chhattisgarh
4531
4248
3267
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman & Diu (UT)
8
3
Delhi (UT)
4362
4255
2485
Goa
169
182
131
Gujarat
8222
11545
8461
Haryana
7507
11387
8485
Himachal Pradesh
1411
1494
478
Jammu & Kashmir (UT)
413
189
Jharkhand
1224
948
352
Karnataka
8911
8888
5594
Kerala
4729
4937
4174
Ladakh (UT)
Lakshadweep (UT)
Madhya Pradesh
8466
12315
10400
Maharashtra
14963
16689
11698
Manipur
18
25
12
Meghalaya
48
39
20
Mizoram
67
49
34
Nagaland
12
1 1
Odisha
2934
3372
2834
Puducherry (UT)
41
54
28
Punjab
8524
9667
7540
Rajasthan
10682
9817
9355
Sikkim
25
27
6
Tamil Nadu
2826
3107
1729
Telangana
2176
2262
1524
Tripura
109
149
118
Uttar Pradesh
16856
18037
13013
Uttrakhand
1172
1358
1523
West Bengal
5088
5517
3409
TOTAL
1,22,332
1,38,550
1,00,987
CASES FILED IN STATE COMMISSION FOR THE YEAR 2018-20
Year
States/ UTs
2018
2019
2020
Andaman & Nicobar Islands (UT)
2
8
2
Andhra Pradesh
739
540
99
Arunachal Pradesh
1 1
3
Assam
127
72
12
Bihar
168
87
39
Chandigarh (UT)
887
646
303
Chhattisgarh
1190
1090
386
Dadra and Nagar Haveli (UT) & Daman & Diu (UT)
Delhi (UT)
2357
1864
471
Goa
194
129
44
Gujarat
1297
1143
826
Haryana
2236
1624
659
Himachal Pradesh
459
536
195
Jammu & Kashmir
715
172
Jharkhand
332
139
37
Karnataka
1692
1930
1298
Kerala
990
616
341
Ladakh (UT)
Lakshadweep (UT)
1
Madhya Pradesh
829
2831
842
Maharashtra
4433
5869
2140
Manipur
14
10
5
Meghalaya
3
Mizoram
1 1
3
2
Nagaland
10
6
1
Odisha
700
542
285
Puducherry (UT)
17
7
66
Punjab
1817
1874
608
Rajasthan
2042
2102
799
Sikkim
5
7
Tamil Nadu
862
808
208
Telangana
1029
1100
1091
Tripura
47
52
16
Uttar Pradesh
2904
1984
660
Uttrakhand
331
508
188
West Bengal
2293
2321
703
TOTAL
15,304
13,829
5,401
CASES FILED IN NATIONAL COMMISSION FOR THE YEAR 2018-20
Year
FILED
2018
8992
2019
7800
2020
3111
In addition to the legislative measures, a National Consumer Helpline (NCH) has been set up, which serves as a pre-litigation alternate dispute resolution mechanism, with toll free number 1800-11- 4000 or short code 14404 to handle the consumer grievances. Further, to cater to the needs of consumers of different regions, six Zonal Consumer Helplines have been set up each at Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Jaipur, Guwahati & Patna to attend to consumer grievances in regional languages.
The Consumer Protection Act, 2019, which has come in to force with effect from the 20th July, 2020, provides for a number of measures for simplification of the adjudication process in the Consumer Commissions such as filing of complaints electronically and filing complaint in a Consumer Commission that has jurisdiction over the place of residence/work of the consumer, review of their own orders by the Consumer Commissions in the case of error apparent on the face of records, provision of videoconferencing for hearing, deemed admissibility of complaints if not admitted within the prescribed time limit of 21 days etc. To facilitate early disposal of consumer complaints, court annexed mediation has also been provided in the Act.
This information was given in a written reply by the Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Shri Danve Raosaheb Dadarao in Lok Sabha today.