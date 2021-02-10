Consumer Commissions mandated by the law to render simple, inexpensive and speedy adjudication of consumer complaints

Under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, consumers can file complaints against any defect in goods purchased or deficiencies in any services availed including any unfair/restrictive trade practices adopted, through specialized quasi-judicial agencies, commonly known as ‘Consumer Commissions’, that have been established at the District level (District Commission), State level (State Commission) and National level (National Commission). These Consumer Commissions have been mandated by the law to render simple, inexpensive and speedy adjudication of consumer complaints.

Details of consumer complaints filed in the consumer commissions across the country during the last three years 2018, 2019 and 2020 are given below-

CASES FILED IN DISTRICT COMMISSION FOR THE YEAR 2018-20

Year States/ UTs 2018 2019 2020 Andaman & Nicobar Islands (UT) 24 34 29 Andhra Pradesh 1935 1987 1082 Arunachal Pradesh 26 27 5 Assam 406 354 220 Bihar 3023 3242 1635 Chandigarh (UT) 1424 2346 1346 Chhattisgarh 4531 4248 3267 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman & Diu (UT) 8 3 Delhi (UT) 4362 4255 2485 Goa 169 182 131 Gujarat 8222 11545 8461 Haryana 7507 11387 8485 Himachal Pradesh 1411 1494 478 Jammu & Kashmir (UT) 413 189 Jharkhand 1224 948 352 Karnataka 8911 8888 5594 Kerala 4729 4937 4174 Ladakh (UT) Lakshadweep (UT) Madhya Pradesh 8466 12315 10400 Maharashtra 14963 16689 11698 Manipur 18 25 12 Meghalaya 48 39 20 Mizoram 67 49 34 Nagaland 12 1 1 Odisha 2934 3372 2834 Puducherry (UT) 41 54 28 Punjab 8524 9667 7540 Rajasthan 10682 9817 9355 Sikkim 25 27 6 Tamil Nadu 2826 3107 1729 Telangana 2176 2262 1524 Tripura 109 149 118 Uttar Pradesh 16856 18037 13013 Uttrakhand 1172 1358 1523 West Bengal 5088 5517 3409 TOTAL 1,22,332 1,38,550 1,00,987

CASES FILED IN STATE COMMISSION FOR THE YEAR 2018-20

Year States/ UTs 2018 2019 2020 Andaman & Nicobar Islands (UT) 2 8 2 Andhra Pradesh 739 540 99 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 3 Assam 127 72 12 Bihar 168 87 39 Chandigarh (UT) 887 646 303 Chhattisgarh 1190 1090 386 Dadra and Nagar Haveli (UT) & Daman & Diu (UT) Delhi (UT) 2357 1864 471 Goa 194 129 44 Gujarat 1297 1143 826 Haryana 2236 1624 659 Himachal Pradesh 459 536 195 Jammu & Kashmir 715 172 Jharkhand 332 139 37 Karnataka 1692 1930 1298 Kerala 990 616 341 Ladakh (UT) Lakshadweep (UT) 1 Madhya Pradesh 829 2831 842 Maharashtra 4433 5869 2140 Manipur 14 10 5 Meghalaya 3 Mizoram 1 1 3 2 Nagaland 10 6 1 Odisha 700 542 285 Puducherry (UT) 17 7 66 Punjab 1817 1874 608 Rajasthan 2042 2102 799 Sikkim 5 7 Tamil Nadu 862 808 208 Telangana 1029 1100 1091 Tripura 47 52 16 Uttar Pradesh 2904 1984 660 Uttrakhand 331 508 188 West Bengal 2293 2321 703 TOTAL 15,304 13,829 5,401

CASES FILED IN NATIONAL COMMISSION FOR THE YEAR 2018-20

Year FILED 2018 8992 2019 7800 2020 3111

In addition to the legislative measures, a National Consumer Helpline (NCH) has been set up, which serves as a pre-litigation alternate dispute resolution mechanism, with toll free number 1800-11- 4000 or short code 14404 to handle the consumer grievances. Further, to cater to the needs of consumers of different regions, six Zonal Consumer Helplines have been set up each at Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Jaipur, Guwahati & Patna to attend to consumer grievances in regional languages.

The Consumer Protection Act, 2019, which has come in to force with effect from the 20th July, 2020, provides for a number of measures for simplification of the adjudication process in the Consumer Commissions such as filing of complaints electronically and filing complaint in a Consumer Commission that has jurisdiction over the place of residence/work of the consumer, review of their own orders by the Consumer Commissions in the case of error apparent on the face of records, provision of videoconferencing for hearing, deemed admissibility of complaints if not admitted within the prescribed time limit of 21 days etc. To facilitate early disposal of consumer complaints, court annexed mediation has also been provided in the Act.

