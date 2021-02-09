Telephone conversation between Modi & Biden

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation today with His Excellency Joseph R. Biden, President of the United States of America.

Prime Minister warmly congratulated President Biden, conveyed best wishes for his tenure, and looked forward to working closely with him to further elevate the India-US Strategic Partnership.

The leaders discussed at length regional developments and the wider geo-political context. They noted that the India-US partnership is firmly anchored in a shared commitment to democratic values and common strategic interests. They reiterated the importance of working with like-minded countries to ensure a rules-based international order and a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

Prime Minister and President Biden affirmed the importance of addressing the challenge of global climate change. Prime Minister welcomed President Biden’s decision to re-commit to the Paris Agreement and highlighted the ambitious targets India has set for itself in the area of renewable energy. Prime Minister welcomed President Biden’s initiative to organise the Climate Leaders Summit in April this year and looked forward to participating in the same.

Prime Minister took the opportunity to invite President Biden and Dr. Jill Biden to visit India at their earliest convenience.