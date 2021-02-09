New Yorker Electronics broadens Optoelectronics Portfolio with Vishay High-Speed Silicon PIN Diode

New Yorker Electronics has added the new Vishay Semiconductors VEMD8081 High-Speed and High-Sensitivity PIN photodiode with enhanced sensitivity for visible light. The Vishay PIN Photodiode provides increased photocurrent of 33µA in a 4.8mm by 2.5mm SMD package with a 5.4 mm2 sensitive area detecting visible and near infrared radiation.

Designed at a slim 0.48mm height, the device is idea for optical heart rate detection in wearable devices such as fitness trackers and smartwatches when placed between two pulsing green LEDs. They are also used in SpO2 measurement in medical monitors when combined with red and infrared emitters.

The new Vishay VEMD8081 offers 15-percent greater reverse light current than its predecessor, the Vishay VEMD8080, while maintaining the same package dimensions. It utilizes Vishay’s proven wafer technology to detect visible and near infrared radiation. The device provides designers with a drop-in replacement that can improve performance by increasing signal output, or extend battery life by reducing LED current.

The VEMD8081’s rectangular shape maximizes the area of the photodiode receiving reflected light, eliminating the wasted area typically found in square photodiodes. For heart rate measurement in wearable devices, the light reflected off the skin is received by the photodiode and converted to an output current, with the device’s increased sensitivity enabling more accurate measurements.

Features & Benefits:

Enhanced sensitivity to visible and infrared light Rectangular 4.8 mm by 2.5 mm top-view, surface-mount package with a low 0.48 mm profile Typical reverse light current of 33 µA Radiant-sensitive area measuring 5.4 mm² Wide spectral range from 350 nm to 1100 nm Fast switching times and low capacitance of 50 pF enable high sampling rates ± 65° angle of half-sensitivity Temperature range of -40 °C to +85 °C 840nm wavelength of peak sensitivity RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green Moisture sensitivity level (MSL) of 3 in accordance with J-STD-020 for a floor life of 168 hours

Applications:

High speed photo detector Wearables

Samples and production quantities of the VEMD8081 are available now, with lead times of 10 weeks. New Yorker Electronics is a franchise distributor for Vishay and supplies the full line of Vishay Optoelectronics including Optocouplers, Optical Sensors, 7-Segment Displays, Infrared Receivers, Solid-State Relays, LCD Displays, Visible LEDs, Infrared Emitters, Plasma Displays, Photo Detectors, IrDA Transceivers and Infrared Touch Panels.

