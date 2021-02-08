Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman Recognized in 2021 “Best Law Firms” List

U.S. News – Best Lawyers® “Best Law Firms” has recognized Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman on the “2021 Best Law Firms” list. Vetrano achieved Metro Tier 2 rankings for Philadelphia in family law and family law mediation. The Main Line area divorce and family law firm has received this recognition multiple times, including an inclusion for the same ranking in the 2020 edition of the U.S. News – Best Lawyers® “Best Law Firms” list.

All eligible law firms are evaluated through a rigorous process that includes review based on various criteria, such as “expertise, responsiveness, understanding of a business and its needs, cost-effectiveness, civility, and whether they (the reviewer) would refer another client to the firm.” To be considered for selection to the “2021 Best Law Firms” list, a firm must have at least one lawyer who has been listed in the 26th edition of “The Best Lawyers in America.” Only the top 4% of practicing attorneys in the US achieve this recognition and Kathleen Vetrano has earned this recognition many times since 2009.

According to Phil Greer, CEO of Best Lawyers, in the Best Law Firms press release, “For the 2021 ‘Best Law Firms’ publication, the evaluation process has remained just as rigorous and discerning as it did when we first started 11 years ago. This year we reviewed 15,587 law firms throughout the United States – across 75 national practice areas – and a total of 2,179 firms received a national law firm ranking. We are proud that the ‘Best Law Firms’ rankings continue to act as an indicator of excellence throughout the legal industry.”

The Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman family lawyers are pleased to have been honored with this recognition. All of the firm’s attorneys are committed to helping individuals who are going through the divorce process and to helping them maintain a healthy family environment during the process and after the divorce is final.

About the Divorce and Family Lawyers of Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC

Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC is a Main Line family law firm that provides clients with skilled legal services in all areas of family law, including divorce, child custody, child support and alimony. Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC’s family law attorneys offer knowledgeable and compassionate guidance to families navigating the difficult issues of divorce and family law in Main Line communities such as Blue Bell, Wayne and Bryn Mawr.

