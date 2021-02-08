9 Tips To Choose The Perfect Tiles For Your Home

Your flooring system can define the look of your home. Many opt for tile flooring products because of their cost-effectiveness, versatility, and durability. If you’re searching for the perfect tiles for your home, here are nine tips for you.

Allocate a budget. While tiles hugely matter to help you build the home of your dreams, they’re not the only item on your roster of expenses. This is why you have to set a certain budget for your flooring system.

Determine the look you want to achieve. Farmhouse, Scandinavian, Boho-inspired. All these interior design themes have a particular tiling style. Settle down with a look you want to achieve, and base from that, choose your tiles’ color scheme, texture, and pattern accordingly.

Search for pegs and inspirations. To help you visualize your tile flooring ideas, you can always get help from the internet. It only takes a few clicks for you to search for style inspo on Pinterest, Instagram, or online interior design magazines.

Know that location matters. The tiles you would need for your living room are different from what your bathroom would require. For your bathroom, you have to utilize tiles with anti-slippage properties (e.g. Ceramic tiles) to prevent accidents.

Take into account the size of the rooms. Apart from the location, you also have to consider the size of the room where the tiles will be installed. If you would notice, small spaces like bathrooms and kitchens usually have small-sized tiles. Living areas typically use large tiles to make them appear larger and airier. If you want a room to look more cohesive, you can also install wall tiles.

Don’t forget about the layout. If you’re opting for a clean, polished look, an uncomplicated tiling layout will do the trick. But if you want to be more eclectic or add a certain character (let’s say in your kitchen or bathroom), a bold layout like checkerboard is more suitable.

Consider your rooms’ natural lighting. If a certain room lacks access to natural light or is inherently darker, tiles that reflect more light are recommended. Dark-hued tiles like wood-like ones are also usually more apt in areas with great access to natural light.

Choose the right grout color. The color of your tiles’ grout is also an important factor to consider. If you want to emphasize the pattern or design of your tiles, you might want to use a contrasting color for the grout. If you want to make your room more spacious, you should resort to a complementary- or similar-colored grout.

Consult with tile professionals. Not quite sure about your tile choices? Discussing your needs and preferences with a pro can help you make the most of your budget and avoid costly mistakes.

