Robert Miller Thanks Future Electronics Team for Extended Franchise Agreement with Maxim Integrated

Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently announced an agreement to extend its franchise sales agreement with Maxim Integrated in the EMEA region.

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, recognized his team members for their efforts in completing the new global distribution agreement, which enables Future Electronics to build on its renowned technical sales and sophisticated supply chain services in support of Maxim Integrated products worldwide.

The extension of the franchise was part of a planned natural progression by Maxim Integrated to make Future Electronics a global supplier of its broad portfolio of power and analog products. The franchise roll-out has been implemented in steps, starting with the Americas franchise in 2016, followed by an extension to cover Asia in 2018.

“Future Electronics is playing an important role on the world stage by supporting design engineers on their journey through solution discovery, evaluation and adoption,” said Patrick Moore, Managing Director, Worldwide SMB Sales & Distribution of Maxim Integrated. “Adding Future Electronics to our distribution network in EMEA provides complementary value to our strong existing channel. It increases the product and supply chain support available to our customers throughout the region.”

“Future Electronics’ guiding principle is to Delight the Customer with best-in-class products and solutions, as well as a renowned portfolio of engineering, design support and logistics services,” said Karim Yasmine, Corporate Vice President of Strategic Supplier Development of Future Electronics. “We are proud that Maxim Integrated has recognized the strength of the Future Electronics offering by completing the extension of its franchise to give us global coverage of its outstanding portfolio of products.”

The new extension into the EMEA region has been effective as of January 1st, 2021.

Future Electronics was founded in Montreal in 1968 by company President Robert Miller. For more information about Future Electronics and access to the world’s largest available-to-sell inventory, including industry-leading products from Maxim Integrated, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®.

For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Maxim Integrated

Maxim Integrated, an engineer’s engineering company, exists to solve the designer’s toughest problems in order to empower design innovation. Our broad portfolio of high-performance semiconductors, combined with world-class tools and support, delivers essential analog solutions including efficient power, precision measurement, reliable connectivity and robust protection along with intelligent processing. Designers in application areas such as automotive, communications, consumer, data center, healthcare, industrial and IoT trust Maxim to help them quickly develop smaller, smarter and more secure designs. Learn more at www.MaximIntegrated.com.

Press Contacts:

Mark Britton, Marketing Communications Director, Future Electronics

Tel: +44 1784 275092 Email: mark.britton@futureelectronics.com

Courtney Taylor, TKO Marketing Consultants

Tel: +44 7751 310917 Email: courtney@tko.co.uk

###