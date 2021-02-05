Improve your Health and Wellness this Valentine’s Day by showing yourself a little LOVE and ATTENTION

Valentine’s Day is traditionally a time for sharing heartfelt expressions of love and affection with family, friends, and significant others. This year, in between shopping for cards, flowers, and gifts for others, GOLO, the pioneering wellness solutions company, wants to help you incorporate a little healthy “you time” into your Valentine’s Day plan! As the saying goes—you can only love someone as much as you love yourself!

To help you on your Valentine’s Day “Love Yourself” journey, GOLO has developed a series of useful tips!

ENJOY THESE TIPS

1. Have fun – Try to enjoy yourself and laugh every day—laughter truly is the best medicine!

2. Leave that comfort zone – By taking a small step out of your comfort zone each day, you will open up a lot of new doors and find new opportunities!

3. Exercise – Get up and get moving. Exercise improves your physical health but also stimulates you mentally and helps boost self-confidence! Looking for a convenient, state-of-the-art, at-home exercise platform?

4. Be mindful of your inner dialogue – You live most of your life inside your head. Do your best to make sure it is a nice place to be.

5. Learn something new – Read a new book, start a new hobby, or take an interesting class. Try a new recipe.

6. De-clutter – Keeping your surroundings organized can minimize stress and make you feel accomplished.

7. Practice positive affirmations – Write them down, write them on your mirror, or set up reminders on your phone. Remember—think it, believe it, do it!

8. Need vs. Want – Act on what you need instead of what you want. Be able to turn away from something that feels good and is exciting, in order to stay strong and centered and move forward.

9. Quiet time – Take 10 minutes out of each day to just sit and be. It’s good to reward yourself with a little stress-free “me time!”

10. Seek the help that you need – If you are struggling emotionally, there is no shame in asking for help. You are worth it.