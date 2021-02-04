OnMobile Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

Revenue at Rs 146 crore, EBITDA up by 60.0% YoY, PAT up by 2X YoY

OnMobile Global Limited (“OnMobile”) announced the financial results for the third quarter of FY21 ended December 31, 2020. Cost optimization, reduced Manpower cost and lower Marketing cost resulted in Profit After Tax (PAT) growing from INR 6.5 crores in Q3FY20 to INR 12.0 crores in Q3FY21, witnessing 2X growth YoY.

Q3 FY21 Highlights:

Gross Revenues continues to remain stable QoQ.

Manpower cost reduced by 4.9% QoQ.

Marketing cost lower mainly in Europe QoQ.

EBITDA grew by 15.2% QoQ and 2x YoY, to INR 177 Mn with the margin of 12.7% during the quarter aided by above 2 parameters.

Operating Profits grew by 19.4% QoQ and 2X YoY.

PAT at INR 120 Mn grew by 54.3% QoQ and almost 2x YoY basis.

Cash stood at INR 2,736 Mn in Q3FY21 vs INR 2,323 MN at the end of Q2FY21.

DSO improved to 120 days in Q3FY21 vs 140 days in Q2FY21.

For the 9 months ended period, Revenue remains stable. EBITDA grew by 2X, Operating Profit and PAT grew by 3X each over last year.

About OnMobile:

OnMobile [NSE India: ONMOBILE] [BSE Ltd: 532944], is a global leader in mobile entertainment. Headquartered in Bangalore, India and with presence in many countries across the world, OnMobile offers a wide array of products such as Videos, Tunes, Games & Contests. Based on current deployments, OnMobile has over 100 million active subscribers and an addressable base of more than 1.68 billion mobile users across several geographies.