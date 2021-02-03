New Yorker Electronics Releases Gowanda Electronics’ Expanded Broadband Conical Line

NORTHVALE, New Jersey, USA – New Yorker Electronics has announced the release of the expanded Broadband Conical product line from Gowanda Electronics, designer and manufacturer of precision electronic components for broadband radio frequency and power applications.

The new broadband RF conical inductors – C102 and C182 – are available in Surface Mount (SM) and Flying Lead (FL) configurations to enhance utility in the electronics design community. Gowanda’s new series were developed to address market needs and industry trends calling for ever-increasing performance from broadband conical components. They are designed for use in communication applications for bias T’s (filter signals, remove noise), broadband chip manufacturing, communication platforms, high frequency, microwave circuitry, RF test set-ups, test & measurement, test gear, test instrumentation and transmission amplifiers.

The performance ranges provided by these new wirewound conical series – C102FL, C102SM, C182FL and C182SM – include inductance from 0.47 µH to 10.7 µH, DCR ohms from 0.19 to 7.10 and current rating mA DC from 150 to 815.

All four series have been outgassing tested per ASTM E595 and meet the TML requirement of 1.0% max. Operating temperature range is -55°C to +125°C for all series. Terminations are gold and RoHS compliant. As with Gowanda’s previously introduced conicals – including the company’s High Current Conicals with Current Ratings up to 10 Amps introduced earlier this year – these new series offer excellent robust construction to assure predictable frequency response and repeatable RF performance. The unique broadband response of the coil is attributed to its precision winding, wire selection and coil configuration.

New Yorker Electronics distributes Gowanda products and is franchise distributor for Gowanda Component Group’s RCD Components and supplies its full line of Resistors, Networks, Ceramic and Tantalum Capacitors, Inductors, Transformers, Magnetics, Coils, Chokes, Delay Lines and Electro-Mechanical Assemblies.