I Heart Mac And Cheese Launches New National Branding Campaign, And A Little “More!”

(1888 PressRelease) I Heart Mac & Cheese is proud to introduce its new national brand campaign, “Build Your Happy”! This campaign was designed to highlight I Heart Mac & Cheese’s plethora of customizable options for people of all walks of life. You can choose from ten different proteins, including vegan and gluten-free options, to build what makes YOU happy! Boca Raton, Fla. – I Heart Mac & Cheese, a fast-casual concept specializing in made-to-order, fully customizable Build Your Own Bowls and Grilled Cheese Sandwiches, has launched a new national brand campaign, “Build Your Happy”. This campaign was created to support the company’s goal of providing a plethora of choices for consumers from all walks of life. It doesn’t matter if you’re vegan or gluten-free—l Heart Mac & Cheese and More wants to put a smile on your face, no matter how you build your meal!

Developed with Greau Creative out of Boca Raton, FL, “Build Your Happy” has already begun rolling out nationally across all of I Heart Mac & Cheese and More’s customer touchpoints including web, mobile app, in-store, and all digital and traditional marketing assets. “We are so honored to help create this next chapter for the I Heart Mac & Cheese brand with a campaign that shows their commitment to providing the opportunity to build what makes YOU happy,” said Jason Bailey, Founder of Greau Creative. But wait, there’s a little “more”! With seemingly endless combinations and ways to build your perfect meal, I Heart Mac & Cheese decided it was time to add more, and that’s just what they did. I Heart Mac & Cheese CEO, Steve Giordanella says, “We’re not just a mac & cheese joint anymore. Between the melt in your mouth grilled cheeses, the gluten-free and vegan options, and millions of other ways to customize your meal, it just made sense to add more.”

About I Heart Mac & Cheese

I Heart Mac & Cheese is a fast-casual concept specializing in made-to-order, Build Your Own Bowls and Grilled Cheese sandwiches that guests can customize using a wide variety of chef-inspired proteins, ingredients and sauces. Thinking outside the bowl, the brand takes timeless comfort food in exciting culinary directions, resulting in diverse, crave-able menu options for everyone to enjoy. Led by CEO Steve Giordanella, the brand launched its first location in 2016 and currently operates corporate locations in Pembroke Pines, Jupiter and Boca Raton, Florida. The company’s unique franchising program has fueled nationwide brand growth – with operating franchise locations in Florida, Georgia, New York and Texas – and additional locations are slated to open in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and Texas. I Heart Mac & Cheese was recently named #6 “Best Fast Casual Restaurant” in the USA TODAY 10 Best 2020 Reader’s Choice Awards. The innovative company was also recently featured on QSR Magazine’s “40/40 list for 2020: America’s Hottest Startup Fast Casuals”, and was ranked by Entrepreneur Magazine as one of the top new franchise opportunities. For more information on I Heart Mac & Cheese visit iheartmacandcheese.com. For more information on franchise opportunities, visit iheartmacandcheese.com/franchise/ or call 561-300-5343. About Greau Creative: Greau Creative, a Reatro Ventures company, is a full-service marketing and advertising agency located in Boca Raton, FL. With the motto Hold the Vision, Trust the Process, Greau tells each story with a suite of services including creative design, audio and video production, media strategy and buying services, PR, social media management and full campaign analytics. For more information call 561-320-3975.