GoMechanic opens a new spare parts franchise outlet in Surat

Surat, October, 2020; GoMechanic – India’s largest network of technology enabled multi-brand car workshops, announced the launch of their GoMechanic SPARES authorised franchise store – Shivalay Automotive today. GoMechanic, which has recently ventured into the auto parts market with their new brand – GoMechanic SPARES, will distribute its entire range of multi brand products through this franchise outlet. The brands available include Mobil, Gulf, Monroe, Bosch, Valeo, Purolator, Livguard, Lumax, LUK, NGK, Subros and Eurorepar amongst others.

With the launch of GoMechanics SPARES franchise in Surat, the brand aims to expand their spare parts business in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities and solve the problem of lackluster supply of high quality auto parts. Having established a stable network of more than 10 service centres that provide affordable and trustworthy car repairs in the city, the brand will now also cater to the needs of existing and future spare parts retailers & distributors and workshop owners. The franchise will be capable of supplying genuine parts of all the top brands at the best margins and discounts on account of GoMechanic’s nationwide partnerships with all major manufacturers and suppliers.

On the launch of the franchise store, Mr. Nitin Rana, Co-founder, GoMechanic said, “We are thrilled with the response we have got from our other franchise outlets in the recent past. Surat is a new market for us, but our industry experience and exposure suggests that Surat is a high-potential and a very important market for businesses like us. Our aim is to provide swift and affordable solutions to all our customers. Having witnessed growth even during the lockdown, we are positive about making our way through.”