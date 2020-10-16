Iconic Cricketer Kapil Dev invests in New Technology Company – Harmonizer India

Harmonizer India Pvt. Ltd. today announced that India’s World Cup Winning Captain Kapil Dev has invested in our AI/ML/IOT based Energy Efficiency Solutions Technology.

Kapil Dev expressed his happiness on being associated with Harmonizer India, and said, I have invested in Harmonizer India to support the Indian Brainpower and Technocrats, who have done so well to acquire 14 Patents.

In the recent event of RAISE 2020, emphasis has been given on India’s vision i.e. importance of Artificial Intelligence in today’s life. This will help India to become a global hub for Artificial Intelligence.

Manoj Soni, CEO, Harmonizer India said, “I am very happy that Mr. Kapil Dev has decided to infuse new energy to the Company that will conquer greater heights. The IoT market in India is poised to reach USD 15 billion by 2020, accounting for nearly 5 per cent of the total global market. There are tremendous opportunities for further growth. Harmonizer is aiming to achieve a significant part of that pie.”

M R Srinivas, CTO and R&D Head, Harmonizer India said that we have R&D Centre at Bangalore and presence in India, UAE and Canada. We have filed more than 14 patents and would be filing more in coming months on technologies like AI/ML for Industries that will have great advantage for our Customers.

As per latest study, the Enterprise AI market is heading towards much wider adoption in India. The study associates the Indian Enterprise Market for AI to be at $100 million, growing at 200-250% CAGR. By 2022, the Global Business value created by AI will touch a whopping $3.9 trillion, and spending on AI systems is expected to reach $79.2 billion. In India, the enterprise AI market is heading towards much wider adoption.

About Harmonizer India:

Harmonizer India Pvt. Ltd. is an organisation built and promoted by Technocrats, having a combined experience of 60+ years, with operations in India, UAE and Canada. It is a knowledge driven organisation which provides Power Solutions and Services to Industry/ Building Applications in form of its world class products. Harmonizer India’s Vision is to provide knowledge driven Business Solutions to its Customers, which will enable Sustainability, Productivity & Reliability of Electrical Network / process.

Harmonizer has two verticals Academic & Industry. The Academia vertical focuses on Engineering Fraternity – the main objective is to bridge the knowledge gap between Academia & Industry by implementing iLabs, customized solutions for Academia.

The Products & Solutions include “Patented AI/ Machine Learning based Energy & Asset Management Software Solutions”, “Power Solution Products”, “Energy Efficiency Solutions”, “IoT Products/solutions”, “Power Quality Products/Solutions”, “Customised Solutions for Digitization of Energy”, “Customised Solution for Industry 4.0”, “Patented Products / Solutions for Intelligent Electric Switch Board” “iLabs for Academia”, “Industry oriented Training for Engineering Students”, “Products/Solutions for Academia” etc. For more information: https://harmonizersolutions.com/aboutus