Reinventing e-learning for young kids

Lido JR is an integrated e-learning program designed especially for classes KG-3 by Harvard, Stanford, and IIT alums

Mumbai

Lido Learning, a leading EdTech startup focusing on small-group online tutoring for Coding, English, Maths, and Science, has launched a bespoke integrated online program for students from Kindergarten to Grade 3. This integrated online course – Lido Jr – helps kids build a strong foundation in the three most critical subjects, i.e. English, Maths, and Coding, and is the first of its kind in India.

Since its inception, Lido has been catering to students of Grade 4 and above with great results and was planning to expand its unique skill-based curriculum to younger grades in the future, but the pandemic catalyzed these plans. Lido found that the UN has predicted over 500 million students to suffer a setback of at least 1.5 – 2 years due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and the youngest kids will be the last ones to go back to school. “There is a huge developmental downside to this, and we wanted to step in to ensure that students continue to learn and grow,” said Sahil Sheth, founder and CEO of Lido Learning. “To give children a wholesome start in their learning journey, the Lido JR program is designed to foster three prime instincts – curiosity, creativity, and confidence.”

The Lido JR curriculum is designed by Harvard, Stanford, and IIT alums in line with the new National Education Policy – and combines project-based learning with building life skills through application of theoretical learnings to solve everyday problems. Through Maths, English, and Coding, students are building the foundational skills they need to thrive in the future – no matter their career path. Lido’s unique learning format of only 3 students per class ensures Lido JR students get personalised attention from carefully selected and internationally trained teachers.

“What further differentiates our program is that we weave in two things that kids today are really missing – community and exercise,” said Nandini Mullaji, CSO of Lido Learning. “Most of Lido’s activities are group-based so students have the chance to work, play, and grow together, and each class has a physical component where kids are dancing, jumping, and moving. It is our mission to cater to students holistically.”

Lido JR has caught the attention of parents from across India and even overseas, and with hundreds of trial classes being conducted each day, it is growing exponentially. Parents are loving the child-friendly interface which allows students complete, independent control of the platform, so they can learn with minimum to no support. Further, Lido’s Super Parent app allows parents to track their child’s progress with just a few simple taps on their smartphones.

Anticipating soaring demand, Lido JR is set to hire 300 KG-3 teachers in the coming month.