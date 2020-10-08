PLATINUM GUILD INDIA IN ASSOCIATION WITH OXFAM INDIAAIMS TO UPLIFT THE LIVES OF MIGRANT WORKERS

October, 2020: The COVID19 situation has caused unprecedented challenges in India as well as globally and has left many reeling from its impact. It has been particularly harsh on certain marginalized sections of our community such as the migrant workers. Taking a step towards helping the migrant workers, Platinum Guild India has joined hands with Oxfam India, launching the “Platinum Season of Hope” initiative. This initiative will impact 4500 families, approximately 22,500 individuals over a period of 3 months. The relief package includes 3 key components daily meals/food essentials, sanitary kits as well as a direct transfer component for essential non-food supplies. It will touch lives in states where the impact of the pandemic has been brutal combined with natural calamities that followed i.e. West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha & Bihar. With this initiative the aim is to bring a bit of hope back where it is needed most.

Commenting on this initiative, Ms. Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director, PGI India, said, “At PGI, our desire is to give back to the community and be a glimmer of hope for the very people who hold our ecosystem together – the migrant workers. We are honoured to be associated with OXFAM India to launch this initiative. It was in fact this cause & purpose that was at the heart of us calling itthe Season of Hope. This pandemic has taught us to be grateful and has brought about a renewed sense of appreciation. Through this initiative, we aim to spread that sense of thankfulness, going back to the values & emotions that spark a sense of optimism”

“We welcome this partnership with Platinum Guild International (PGI) India. At OXFAM India, we are committed to uplifting various sections of our society and are constantly engaged towards their betterment. This year, the migrant workers and their families have been one of the most adversely impacted communities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Together with PGI India, we want to positively impact the community and help them dream of a better tomorrow!”Amitabh Behar, Oxfam India CEO, said.

Migrant workers form the backbone of the Indian economy. The cruellest impact has perhaps been on them. This act is hence a small step towards uplifting their lives. Platinum Season of Hope also extends into a retail activation carried out in partnership with all of Platinum Guild India’s retail partners across 1200 stores.

Successive phases of unlock with the convergence of the festive and the wedding season in Q4 has meant that the trade and consumer sentiment towards platinum remains positive. Hence, Season of Hope will act as a catalyst building on this positive sentiment. It will straddle all 3 platinum jewellery categories, Platinum Days of Love – the couple band offering, Men of Platinum – the offering for men and Evara – placed in the women’s segment.

Season of Hope is a consumer and trade marketing program with a focus on digital and social platforms and will also see an active participation in e-commerce. Platinum Guild India has planned an integrated marketing programme across all 3 of our branded categories. The attempt will be to energise and add momentum with new collections, broader price points across the board.