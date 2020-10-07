World Student Innovation Summit (WSIS) kicks off innovation programme for global student community

The first edition of World Student Innovation Summit (WSIS launched a global innovation programme for the student’s community on 2nd October. A student-led platform for innovation, the WSIS is the brainchild of Master Aditya Pachpande and first initiative of NextGen Innov8 in association with ASMA (Adoption of Social Media in Academia). The Launch Chapter of WSIS brought together eminent personalities from across the world. The summit was inaugurated by the Union Minister of State for Education, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India Mr. Sanjay Dhotre, and Chairman of AICTE Dr. Anil D. Sahasrabudhe.

The WSIS saw participation from several countries including USA, Italy, Mexico, Poland, Austria, Malaysia, South Africa and India. The participating stakeholders were from business, industries, education-tech, start-ups, investors, incubators, educators, school and higher education institutions, as well as education administrators. The day-long event had six sessions on Innovation at Schools, Innovation at Higher Education, Innovation & CSR by Corporates, and an Inaugural and Valedictorian sessions.

In his congratulatory message, Mr. Sanjay Dhotre, Minister of State for Education, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India, said, “The ministry of Education has underlined the importance of both nation and innovation in the New Education Policy. I am very happy to see global programs like WSIS 2020 being initiated by young students from India. Like the great mahatma said, you should be the change you want to see in the world. The Ministry of Education is happy to support the World Student Innovation Summit and its mission of donating 15.1k COVID-19 Suraksha Boxes to needy families and schools on the event of Gandhiji’s 151st birthday. All the best to all of you.”

“I’m particularly happy to note that in line with the vision of our Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and his call for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, young Aditya has created an innovative solution DIY UVC sterilisation kit called the Suraksha Box to tackle the pandemic. Delighted to note that Aditya’s innovation has got a Govt. of India (MC&I) patent published and the Suraksha box is approved and recommended certification by CSIR-CMERI of India,” added Mr. Dhotre.

Dr. Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of AICTE while addressing said, “We have had a system where everything from KG to PG is about rote-learning. We need analytical and critical thinking and that’s what the NEP does. It is the right way to go for young Indians. I am glad to say that AICTE has been doing this for past three years. We have had workshops to find out how to devise a question paper that provokes thinking. We need our students to ask questions. And if we don’t know an answer, we should not wiggle out of it but accept and learn ourselves.”

“The growth of COVID has been challenging not only in our country but entire globe. Therefore, any product that will help us come out of that will be really helpful and Aditya has rightly applied his knowledge earned from school and outside to make his Suraksha Box using UV-C rays”, he added.

The first of its kind platform for students, the WSIS seeks to create an innovation movement among the global students’ community. The event announced the launch of multiple programmes for schools and higher educational institutions, including ‘Innovation Councils’, ‘Innovation Ambassadors’ and Incubators. The WSIS plans to reach several million students across schools and colleges from India and abroad. The second edition of WSIS will be held in December 2020 on_____.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Ramanathan Ramanan, Director of the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog said, “India is being led by its young innovators. The youngsters of today have the option of leveraging technology to get ahead of their times and they should not loose out on this.”

Said Mr. Sandeep Pachpande, Co-convenor of WSIS and director in NextgenInnov8, “Innovation temperament has to be inculcated at an early age. Our systems are adept at imparting academics but fall short on preparing students for innovation. India’s contribution to global patents and intellectual property rights are an indication of that. The WSIS aims to create a global movement focused on inculcating innovation at the school levels by introducing specific innovation activities and curriculum.”

WSIS also showcased the latest innovation of 14-year-old Aditya Pachpande’s ‘Covid-19 Suraksha Kit’, a do-it-yourself UVC sterilisation box that kills bacteria, fungi and viruses, including covid-19. An example of innovation at early age, Aditya’s invention kills microbes without using harmful chemicals like alcohol and detergents. The box instead uses Ultra Violet C rays to kill covid-19 virus and other microbes, and is useful in sterilising day-to-day groceries, foods and eatables, and items like key chains and wallets.

Aditya Pachpande is the young CEO of newly launched Nextgen Innov8, a company dedicated to promoting innovation, and the organiser of WSIS. “We have a mission to donate and install for free 15,100 COVID19 Suraksha Kits to needy underprivileged households, at schools and colleges and at vegetable markets. I’m also appealing to people to consider gifting the Suraksha Kit as festival gifts for their relatives, employees and customers. In these difficult times, this would be an apt homage to Gandhiji on his 151st birth anniversary,” said Aditya.

Mr. Giri Balasubramaniam of Greycaps, affectionately called Pickbrain and also Governing Board member of NextGen Innov8 advised the young entrepreneurs to stay humble and focused to succeed. He also added, “The best way to innovate is to ‘voluntarily kill your past’. Everything today is challenging its own self. I would advise youngsters that best way to innovate is to be your own competitor and keep creating the next before you have to.”

The WSIS platform brought educational institutes together with corporates and industries to enable better understanding of the market requirements. The event saw eminent speakers from around the world including Mr. Dorsamy Pillay, Deputy Chief Executive Officer- RISA of NRF, South Africa, Mr. Chun Chee Tan, COO, Willowgien MSC, Malaysia, Ms. Margherita Mori, University of L’Aquila, Italy, Mr. Ramachandran Gopalakrishnan of InnoServ Group, Dr. Francisco Velez- College of Business and Management, CETYS, Mexico, Ms. Anna Opalka, University of Applied Sciences NYSA, Poland, Mr. and Mr. Apurva Chamaria of RateGain, among others.

For more, visit http://www.nextgeninnov8.com/wsis