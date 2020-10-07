BIG FM’s ‘DILLI KE DHAAKAD…KEHTE HAI…ONLINE REH PAR FINE REH’ INITIATIVE SHEDS LIGHT ON THE CRITICAL ISSUE OF CYBER-SECURITY

~ Led by RJ Nitin, RJ Jassi, RJ Simran and RJ Yogi, the radio network has partnered with Delhi Police for the month-long initiative ~

~ The Dhakad team of RJs will also guide listeners on preventive measures to adopt to ensure online safety by sharing real life stories of cyber crimes ~

BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country, has continually strived towards empowering and inspiring it’s listeners through its various socially-relevant initiatives. Keeping in line with their brand ideology of providing entertainment with a purpose, BIG FM has launched the campaign ‘Dilli Ke Dhaakad… Kehte Hai…Online Reh Par Fine Reh’, in partnership with the Delhi Police. Through this initiative, the network seeks to raise awareness and educate people on how to stay cautious and safe online and also deal with online frauds that their devices could be prone to.

The ongoing public health crisis has led to a rapid growth of digitization amongst the masses. Embracing the ease-of-availability and instantaneous nature of the internet world, people have now become digital savvy across age groups more than ever before. Be it online shopping, banking transactions, education, digital activity has increased manifold. However, along with its convenience, it also poses a great risk of cyber-crime which can have severe repercussions. Identifying the urgency of the situation, BIG FM’s month-long campaign will host an hour long daily show where real stories of cyber crimes will be shared by the officials and experts from Cyber Crime Branch Delhi Police. Ensuring the victims remain anonymous, the experts will highlight the way they tracked the culprits while also sharing key learnings for the listeners.

Led by RJ Nitin, RJ Jassi, RJ Simran and RJ Yogi, the initiative will also feature renowned cyber-experts from different sectors who will share their insights to raise awareness. They will appraise listeners on the precautions and safety measures to adopt during their digital diet by sharing tips, facts and busting common myths. In addition to this, it will also throw light on cyber bullying, data hacking, laptop security, password management amongst others to create further understanding of cyber-privacy amongst its listeners. RJs will also invite listeners to come forward and share their own experiences. The radio network will conduct cyber-crime awareness online workshops with students, senior citizens and others. Additionally, BIG FM will also release a special song for the campaign featuring RJs and the Delhi Police which will be promoted on-air and on their social media platforms.

Commenting on the campaign, Mr. Sunil Kumaran, Country Head – Product, Marketing & THWINK BIG, BIG FM said, “At BIG FM, we have always believed in frontlining initiatives that help bring about a positive change in the society. During the current national crisis, there has been a seamless shift to digital solutions but it has also led to severe concerns about cyber safety. Through our campaign, we are trying to raise awareness and educate listeners on how to deal with any frauds to ensure safety. We are glad to partner with the Delhi Police for this and help people understand how to protect themselves, their families and their finances from the many evils of cyber-crimes.”

Adding on, DCP, Cyber Crime from Delhi Police, Anyesh Roy said, “As people across the country are adopting online services at a much larger scale, it becomes imperative to pay equal attention to cybersafety. The rapid proliferation of Internet users owing to the pandemic has left many vulnerable to cyber attacks, data hacking, and online frauds. We would like to extend our regards to BIG FM for addressing the issue of cyber threats and safe online habits and helping us to raise awareness on the same.”

The initiative ‘DILLI KE DHAKKAD’ was launched by BIG FM last year to promote the cause of women’s safety, but over the past year, it has blossomed into a movement, covering various aspects pertaining to security and safety of the citizens of Delhi. From women’s safety, fight against the on-going pandemic to now cyber-safety, the initiative has grown extensively across the region. The campaign has been recognized for its indomitable spirit and educating and empowering the citizens, especially in the need of the hour, thereby leading the radio station to earn applauds from across all stakeholders.