Famous World Leader of Oil Painting Reproductions Launches Virtual 3d Museum

Popular oil painting reproduction company Wahooart.com is all set to launch a 3D virtual museum for the reproductions of famous paintings by 13, 203 famous artists. This is the first time ever the company has ever any project of this massive scale.

Promising a brand new and exciting experience, Wahooart.com will present a variety of arts and artists right from Classicism to Byzantine Art to Italian Renaissance to Abstract art and many more. Art lovers can also find paintings by Cimabue to Leonardo Da Vinci, from Gustav Climt to Pablo Picasso and a rich variety of other artists. The experience is going to be like visiting an actual museum.

With a lot of industries being partially or fully closed on government orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wahooart.com decided to come up with this novel idea to keep serving art lovers and present an excellent opportunity to lay their hands on reproductions of some of the most popular paintings ever created.

Being in the business for the past 16 years, Wahooart.com has a dedicated clientele around the world who it serves with its oil reproduction paintings that resemble the originals in every single detail, minus the hefty price tag. It has been making fine art accessible to people with style and the fine touch of a world class artist.

“The pandemic has really been a dampener without a doubt. But we have been able to work on some new exciting projects during this time. The 3D museum is one such project. It didn’t come easy, honestly. To find a viable option to keep our clients happy and keep our business up and running was indeed a challenge. Thankfully, we’re still here and under very strict guidelines we’re getting the art done and supplying them the world over. Our extensive database of artwork and artist biographies is perfect for any art aficionado. Our website provides various information on art, artists and everything on the art history that can be found. We have seen a substantial growth in our client base in recent months. I am sure the coming 3D museum will be exciting for all. We promise you a novel experience that you have rarely had before”, said the founder of Wahooart.com.

About WahooArt:

wahooart.com is a website where art aficionado can find their favorite paintings reproduced in oil at the most reasonable prices.

For more information, please visit http://wahooart.com/

