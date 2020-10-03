On 2nd October Mr.Anuraj Antil has fed underprivileged children

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan campaign launched on 2 October 2014 on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi by our Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. On the Sixth Aniversary, Social Activist and Entrepreneur Mr.Anuraj Antil team up with an NGO HumanforHuman, with the objective of bringing about a change in mindset and trigger sensitivity of COVID 19 among the children. Speaking on the universal psychosocial impact caused by the pandemic, he said, we should keep washing our hands, wear a mask, avoid close contact and be active.