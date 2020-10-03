Adani Green Energy Completes Acquisition of 205 MW Operating Solar Assets

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), today announced that it has completed the acquisition of 205 MW operating solar assets from Essel Green Energy Private Limited (EGEPL) and Essel Infra projects Limited (EIL). The assets are located in Punjab, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. All the assets have long term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with various state electricity distribution companies. The portfolio is relatively young with average remaining PPA life of approximately 21 years. The acquired assets will be held 100% by Adani Renewable Energy Holding Ten Limited, a 100% subsidiary of AGEL.

The acquisition marks the first operational portfolio acquisition by AGEL. AGEL had earlier announced execution of definitive agreements for the acquisition of the Essel Portfolio on

Vneet Jaain, Managing Director & CEO of Adani Green Energy Ltd., said, “The acquisition of 205 MW solar portfolio expands our footprint in states where we already have a presence, and with our strong operational expertise29 Aug 2019.

, we will deliver significant value for our shareholders. This is another step towards taking AGEL closer to its targeted footprint of 25 GW of renewable power by 2025.”

About Adani Green Energy Limited

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL; NSE: ADANIGREEN), a part of the Adani Group, has 14 GW of operating, under-construction and awarded renewable power projects catering to investment-grade counterparties. AGEL has been ranked as the #1 global solar power generation asset owner by Mercom Capital. The company aims to achieve 25 GW of renewable power by 2025 and is committed to contribute to India’s COP21 goals.