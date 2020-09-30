Black Dog Venture Partners Acquires a 50% Stake in Restaurant Ordering Application, OnPlate Technologies

Scott Kelly to assume role of CEO. Company to relocate to Arizona.

Black Dog Venture Partners announced that it has acquired a 50% stake in Canadian based, OnPlate Technologies. OnPlate is a one-of-a-kind concierge, waiter, menu and payment processor, all wrapped into one easy-to-use app. Black Dog Founder, Scott Kelly will assume the role of CEO and the company plans to move its headquarters and begin its US launch in Arizona.

Scott Kelly commented on the acquisition “OnPlate’s founders, Frederic Sebag and Emmanuel Abikhzer have built great technology that allows customers to order quickly from their table, avoid wait times & enjoy better experiences, all with the ease of their smartphone. This completely contactless experience allows a safe and efficient means for restaurants to thrive during the pandemic and beyond. After a successful beta in Canada, we are excited to begin our US expansion in Phoenix”

“We are very excited to be working with Scott and the entire team at Black Dog Venture Partners. We truly believe our clients will benefit from this partnership as our models align beautifully with a focus on providing business owners with access, through the use of technology, to people and tools to help them improve in a variety of areas” added Emmanuel and Frederic, VP & Director of Operations, OnPlate.

Learn more and sign up today at OnPlate.App (https://www.onplate.app).

Follow OnPlate at:

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/OnplateApp

Twitter – https://twitter.com/OnplateApp

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/onplate_app/

About Black Dog Partners:

Black Dog Venture Partners is a business accelerator that provides venture capital consulting, corporate finance, business development, digital marketing and publicity for regional and national brands and fast-growing companies. Black Dog’s portfolio includes holdings in gaming, esports, entertainment, cybersecurity, and technology. Learn more at http://BlackDogVenturePartners.com

Press & Media Contact:

Scott Kelly

Black Dog Venture Partners

9920 South Rural Road, Ste. 108,

Tempe, AZ 85284

United States

+1 480-206-3435

scott@blackdogventurepartners.com

http://blackdogventurepartners.com