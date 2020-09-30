“As long as you know how to bake, life is sure to be sweet – RHYTHM’S FOSTER BAKERY”

Mrs Rhythm Kapoor who is designated as preschool Headmistress at Ajanta Public School, Gurugram , Sec-31, and now is ready to whisk the perfect flavours in her sophisticated way and believe in,” Counting the memories, not the calories.”

Who inspired you for entering into Baker’s paradise…

I had always been very fond of cooking and whatever I used to cook, was instant hit among my family and friends. So, I thought to go for it. I discussed it further with my husband Mr. Vaibhav Kapoor (Director Principal, Ajanta Public School) and entire family. They all welcomed the idea and supported me in taking up this decision.

Why you have opted for “Vegan & Gluten-Free, “concept for your Bakery…

Well as the health issues, environmental issues, being humane and adulteration has increased alarmingly. This is the time to cater the needs of the hour for providing something to the society which can combat all these problems. We should be more careful towards our health ailments and at the same time should be more sensitive towards the meek animals also. So, I feel this concept is perfect to serve the purpose.

Any story you would like to associate with “Foster Bakery” idea…

Foster means to nurse or to promote something, with this name I look up to promote a better hygienic and healthy atmosphere with better lifestyle for all the living beings.

An educationist, now a baker, what’s next in your list ma’am…

I feel your intuition matters a lot, you should listen to your gut feeling as it always help you in taking the best decisions of your life. I had moved with the flow, let’s see what comes next. As I enjoy learning something new every day.

How challenging was it to come with this unique venture during this Pandemic for you…

I would say that it was bit easier to decide to step into this venture during this Pandemic for me, as I got enough time to introspect my passion for baking and definitely with the support of a loving family, I stepped into the shoes of a baker now.