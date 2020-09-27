VIEWS Digital Marketing Receives Gold Marketing Automation Certification in SharpSpring

VIEWS Digital Marketing, a provider of digital marketing services such as Search Engine Optimization (SEO), lead generation and web development, obtained Gold-Level marketing automation certification from SharpSpring. Through this program, SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP), a global provider of cloud-based marketing and email software solutions, empowers its partners to become experts in marketing automation and rewards top performers with additional resources.

VIEWS met all of the requirements within the gold tier of the certification program, demonstrating an exceptional level of expertise in marketing automation and the SharpSpring platform. With this certification, VIEWS is more equipped to help clients drive qualified leads, convert more of those leads to sales, and optimize the ROI of their marketing campaigns.

“Agencies that are leaders in marketing automation are also far more likely to become leaders in the digital marketing industry,” said Rick Carlson, CEO of SharpSpring. “When a partner goes the extra mile to obtain this level of certification, we know they truly understand the value of marketing automation and that they’re committed to driving the highest results for their clients.”

“We are proud to have received Gold marketing automation certification from SharpSpring,” said Maryn Williams, COO of VIEWS Digital Marketing. “We have implemented marketing automation for several clients with great results, and seeing that SharpSpring recognizes our work is an honor. And of course, we are looking forward to using SharpSpring to generate more leads for our clients in the future.”

About SharpSpring, Inc.

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP) is a rapidly growing, highly-rated global provider of affordable marketing automation delivered via a cloud-based Software-as-a Service (SaaS) platform. Thousands of businesses around the world rely on SharpSpring to generate leads, improve conversions to sales, and drive higher returns on marketing investments. Known for its innovation, open architecture and free customer support, SharpSpring offers flexible monthly contracts at a fraction of the price of competitors making it an easy choice for growing businesses and digital marketing agencies. Learn more at www.sharpspring.com.

About VIEWS Digital Marketing Agency

VIEWS’ team of digital marketing consultants, recognized for achievements using online marketing tools, drives success for its clients. VIEWS tailors a digital marketing plan that meets the individual needs of any business, which helps elevate its internet presence and profitability to new levels. A better internet presence is accomplished using innovative internet technologies and advanced digital marketing tactics. VIEWS is part of the WSI (We Simplify the Internet) global network of digital marketing consultants that have access to numerous resources across the world to better serve its clients. To get in touch with a specialist at VIEWS Digital Marketing Agency, call (610)-650-0227. For more information about offerings and business opportunities, please visit the website at www.viewsdigitalmarketing.com/

Contact: Nancy Vinkler or Maryn Williams

610-650-0227

hello@viewsdigitalmarketing.com

VIEWS Digital Marketing Locations

50 Casselberry Drive, Norristown, PA 19403

5721 Hearthstone Lane, Nashville, TN 37027