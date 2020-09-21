Mr.Ravinder Singh Deswal received an award for appreciation for COVID-19

National Leader BJP Ravinder Singh Deswal has received an appreciation award for COVID-19 Corona Warriors from All India Anti Corruption Organisation and Indian Human Right Commission.

Mr Ravinder Singh Deswal said “It will be a proud movement for my team to receive an appreciation from renowned organisations. I will always ready to provide any kind of help needed for society“.

About Ravinder Singh Deswal

Started working in 2004 actively for Bhartiya Janta Party during assemble elections. He is always with the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP). A great admirer and follower of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji and Shri Narendra Bhai Modi ji. In Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha he has been played an important role in the membership drive of Bhartiya Janta Party. He has been appointed as vice President Haryana in 2016 and served and fulfilled the responsibilities given by the party