DotCom Magazine Interview of Kapil Rampal

Kapil Rampal is the Managing Director of Ivory Education Pvt. Ltd. Kapil is a thought leader, influencer, visionary, and successful entrepreneur. Kapil provides the leadership and energy that has inspired the creation of Ivory Education Pvt. Ltd.. Kapil Rampal joins other leading Bestselling Authors, International Speakers & CEO’s and Founders taking part in our Leader Roundtable Interview Series. The DotCom Magazine editorial team is delighted to have Kapil join us for our Leader Roundtable Interview.

Let’s start by telling us about your business.

Ivory Education is one of the market leaders in online education and corporate training. It works with leading institutes, universities and others for online education.

Q: Please tell us how you make sure your customers will become raving fans of your company?

We are extremely dedicated to our work and do everything to be there for our customers. Most of our customers keep coming to us again and again for more courses. We are their constant companion in their career.

Q: Please tell us the one thing that separates your business from the competition?

Our competition is from larger players like Coursera, Udemy, Unacademy and others that are well-funded and splurge a lot of money in sales. We invest more in customer engagement and excellent service.

Q: And to finish this section, Please tell us what is the one major key to your company’s success?

We love our customers. 🙂

Q: For our readers just starting to build a company, what advice can you give entrepreneurs just starting out with a new venture?

Starting a company is very easy and is becoming easier day-by-day. However, a business doesn’t run just on a big idea only but it runs on systems and processes. You need to be focused on achieving the bottomline and topline, while ensuring that your cashflow remains positive.

Q: For entrepreneurs seeking to build a business as successful as yours, what big piece of advice can you give them when times get a little challenging?

Challenging times are great for every entrepreneur. It brings out the best in them. There is no time for lethargy. You can relax and perish. To survive, you need to give in your best. If you survive this now then you will be sure to excel in your business in normal times.