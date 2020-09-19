Marak Technologies Pvt. Ltd. completes 5 years of operations

19th September 2020- Software solutions and digital media company Marak Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Completes its 5 years of operation today. With a large group of fervent clients and the most talented consultants in the industry Marak Technologies is one of the best software and social media solutions providers in India and USA. Increasing acceptance among business leaders that customer experience excellence is the single greatest differentiator bodes well for Marak Technologies as the company positions itself for significant growth over the next five years.

Marak Technologies founded by Suraj Marak is poised to guide businesses on the actions necessary to accelerate growth and increase valuation by improving modern and traditional marketing techniques. Driven by a team of passionate employees and an enthusiastic management team Marak Technologies is making Innovative technologies and solutions best suited for small and large companies in India and USA.

Speaking on the Suraj Marak, Managing Director of Marak Technologies Pvt. Ltd, said “We are proud to accomplish what we were able to in the last 5 years. For me personally our mission is to build up strategies which helps develop core business areas that address the changing needs of our customers and help develop a culture of innovation and excellence”.

About Us-

Marak Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a one-stop destination for all your technical requirements, including support and services. We offer services pertaining to software, mobile, and website development to businesses, who are looking forward to a digital transformation. we always aim to provide with quality work and acknowledge every effort we take to deliver the best to our clients. With the best and consistent quality at low cost is the key to meet the requirements of our clients, and we stick to the basics.