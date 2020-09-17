The exterior wall systems market is witnessing considerable growth due to the high efficiency of walls in building facade systems

The exterior wall systems market size is expected to grow from USD 186.02 Billion in 2017 to USD 278.82 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 8.43%. This market is witnessing considerable growth due to advancements in material technology and the high efficiency of these walls in building facade systems. The growing demand from commercial, residential, and industrial buildings, along with global environment concerns and their legal implications are the key factors fueling the growth of the exterior wall systems market.

On the basis of material, the exterior wall systems market is segmented into glass panels, ceramic tiles, vinyl, metal panels, bricks & stones, fiber cement, gypsum/plasterboard, EIFS, wood boards, fiber glass panel, HPL boards, and others which include (magnesium oxide board and cement boards). The glass panel segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. The dominant market position of this segment can be attributed to the rising demand for high-performance and value-added glass panels. The opportunities of value-added glass are expected to grow in the future due to recent changes in building regulations for energy efficiency in most countries, which will eventually drive the demand for glass panels in the exterior wall systems market.

The exterior wall systems market, by type, is segmented into ventilated façade, curtain wall, and non-ventilated façade. The curtain wall segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing demand for curtain wall is attributed to factors such as the reduced construction time they offer as the duration of the fabrication processes is shorter. Curtain walls also provide protection from harsh weather conditions, while reducing the damage caused by natural calamities such as earthquakes.

The exterior wall systems market, by end-use sector, is segmented into residential commercial, and industrial. The commercial segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in the commercial segment is attributed to the rise in standardization in the architectural & infrastructural industry, increase in the number of green buildings, energy-efficient buildings, and superior properties such as durability, water- and wind-resistance, easy maintenance, and weather-proof properties that exterior wall systems offer.

The market in developed countries is maturing; the Asia Pacific market particularly the developing markets in countries such as China and India is projected to grow at the highest rate, the Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the global exterior wall systems market. This region is a hub for foreign investments and the booming residential & non-residential construction sectors, largely due to the low-cost labor and cheap availability of land. The increase in demand for exterior wall systems can be attributed to the rising population with high disposable incomes and construction opportunities in this region. Increasing demand for sustainable & eco-friendly construction also drives the exterior wall systems market in the region.

