Why Indoor Air Quality Is So Important During The Summer

Palatine, IL – USA | September 14, 2020 — Summer is in full swing, and everyone in Chicagoland knows what that means. Hot temperatures, high humidity, lakefront trips, and nice air conditioned homes. More importantly, more people are staying indoors during the day due to the global pandemic.

What many people don’t know is how the heat and high humidity can affect indoor air quality, especially in homes that are not well equipped to handle them. Poor indoor air quality can make pollutant problems worse and enhance the spread of viruses.

How can summer bring worse indoor air quality? Here’s how.

Mold & Mildew:

Mold and mildew are prevalent throughout the year, but the amount of humidity in the air makes it so much easier for them to grow. Not to mention, indoor temperatures are a little warmer in the summer, giving them the prime conditions to spread. Mold and mildew can produce allergic reactions and make you more susceptible to respiratory illnesses!

Indoor Pollutants:

During the hottest and most humid days, most people will choose to stay inside. As a result, they will be much more susceptible to exposure to indoor air pollutants. If your indoor air quality is high, then it’s not as much of a worry, but if you have low indoor air quality, then you are more likely to feel the effects.

So what can you do about seasonal indoor air quality problems?

How To Improve Indoor Air Quality

* Change Your Air Filter:

Your HVAC system has an air filter which needs to be cleaned or changed on a regular basis. The air filter gets clogged with dust, particles, and pet dander which can cause allergies and worsen indoor air quality. When the filter isn’t changed, these pollutants circulate through the air you breathe. Check your manufacturer’s instructions to see how often you should be changing them.

* Proper Ventilation:

Most HVAC systems do not rely on bringing in a great deal of outside air into the home. As a result, the home can have 2 to 5 times as many pollutants as outside air! By keeping your windows open for 10-15 minutes twice a day, you can bring in more outside air and release indoor air that may contain pollutants. Do this in the early morning and at night, so that you’re bringing cooler air and not causing strain on your air conditioner.

* Get Your Ducts Cleaned:

Duct cleaning should happen regularly, but it’s important to make sure your ducts are clean during the summer because mold and mildew can grow in them. UIC Chicagoland does duct cleaning to get rid of dust trapped in the ducts.

* Get An Air Cleaner:

Using an air cleaner can help reduce the overall level of pollutants and particles in the air that might be hurting indoor air quality. The best air cleaners on the market have high percentage efficiency rates and can draw the most air through the cleaning element.

