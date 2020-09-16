Ellis Harper Group launches Fridge Ninja on Amazon USA

Ellis Harper Group announced a new product called Fridge Ninja, a kitchen product that will remove odor in your fridge and make vegetables and fruits keep fresh. The launch price is 50% off RRP. Get it now at Amazon USA.

Bacteria and mold are the main cause of the foul odors coming from the refrigerator. These menacing microbes thrive in areas that have moisture. Fridge Ninja, a fridge odor remover by Ellis Harper Group, will eliminate odor in the fridge effectively and safely because it is made of natural activated bamboo charcoal.

Activated charcoal (bamboo charcoal briquettes) used in Fridge Ninja works like a deodorizer and is more effective than baking soda in eliminating bad smells. By absorbing food gases and moisture in the refrigerator it significantly reduces bad odor. The use of natural charcoal makes this product also safe for the environment as well as being long-lasting. Fridge Ninja is reusable for up to 2 years, simply place it under direct sunlight to recharge.

Company founder said, “Ellis Harper Fridge Ninja is made of bamboo charcoal, and is sold as a pack of 2. And if you purchase now, we’ll provide you with 50% off RRP and give you a free Fridge Thermometer as bonus.”

One of the satisfied consumers said.”I have put one fridge ninja in the vegetable drawer and one in the refrigerator itself. No more smell. I love that these are eco friendly too.”

