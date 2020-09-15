The Leading Suppliers of Antivenom Treatments

Eswatini Antivenom Foundation is a non-profit organization that specializes in antivenom for snakebites. The community in Eswatini, who suffer from a various array of venomous snakes and a poor economy, are then supplied with this antivenom, a lifesaving treatment that is difficult for them to purchase.

However, the funding and stock of antivenom in Eswatini is not all this organization does to ensure they are keeping the community of Eswatini as safe as possible from their number one cause of death. Eswatini Antivenom Foundation holds an annual conference to discuss better and more effective ways to ensure a constant stock of antivenom and bring awareness and prevention to the situation to the best of their abilities.

Apart from the above-mentioned, this organization also gives clinics in Eswatini constant support and advice by providing them with the best practices for treating venomous and non-venomous snakebites, as well as the best materials to use to treat said snakebites. In addition to this, should a snakebite victim face any complications while in the healthcare providers care, or should there be any complications in terms of the venom manufacturers or funders, Antivenom Eswatini Foundation will advocate for the victims in the above situations, just one of the premium services you can obtain by using their services!

Eswatini Antivenom Foundation genuinely cares about the community and hopes to raise awareness about venomous and non-venomous snakes. By reaching out to the community of Eswatini and its neighboring countries about proper snakebite protocol, the company helps these communities to understand what they should do when they come into contact with a snake, how to identify the snake that has bitten you, what you should do in the case of being bitten, as well as the general habits of snakes.

To learn more about Eswatini Antivenom Foundation, enquire about their snake handler training for venomous or non-venomous snakes, or to learn how to identify some of the snakes that unfortunately share the same residence with the Eswatini community click the following link to visit the company’s official website: https://eswatiniantivenom.org/

