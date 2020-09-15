Leatherwear Presents Premium Leather Apparel Collection with Global Shipping

September 2020, Australia: At Leatherwear, you can buy high-quality leather jackets, coats, and shorts physically or online. Premium apparel quality and customer satisfaction is their priority.

Leatherwear is a physical and online leather apparel store based in Australia. They provide the best quality leather jackets, coats and shorts for men and women. These leather products are comfortable, warm and made with utmost care using the best leather fabric. Customers can use these fashionable and trendy apparel for formal, casual, and winter wear.

There are a variety of leather jackets available for men and women in Leatherwear’s vast collection. You can choose two types of jackets: Bomber jackets and Biker jackets. These two variations differ in collar-type, front zipper variations and more, making them apt for biking and everyday-wear, respectively. Customers can add these stylish, safe and comfortable jackets to their wardrobe.

The collection of winter coats and jackets for women is also available at the Leatherwear store. You can choose from the plethora of stylish, warm and comfortable leather coats and jackets for winter use. Stylish and trendy leather shorts for women are also featured in their collection. These shorts are a great alternative to leggings that can be teamed up with a denim shirt and open-toed sandals and more such combinations.

All these products are designed and created in Australia using the finest leather made from lamb and cow-hide. Being an online retail store, you can order from Leatherwear anytime. Customers can also visit their physical stores to provide measurements for any custom order by booking an appointment.

They have an easy return and refund policy, keeping the satisfaction of customers in mind. All their products are shipped without additional cost in Australia and globally, using DHL and Aus Post. Customers can use a variety of payment options, including Afterpay and PayPal, for direct debit.

Get classic as well as latest premium leather jackets, coats and shorts from Leatherwear. Visit their website now to explore through their vast collection. If you want to leave a message, visit their contact page on their website https://leatherwear.com.au . One can also contact them at +61414053716 or email at sales@leatherwear.com.au.

About the Company:

