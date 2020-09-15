Contactless and Worry-free Online Rentals Available Immediately

Antonio Strad Violin is pleased to announce the launch of its innovative Contactless Online Rentals Program. From the comfort of your home, you can choose an entire rental package online, available for nationwide FedEx home delivery within 2-3 days of ordering. The Antonio Strad Violin Rentals Program proudly guarantees contactless and worry-free order fulfillment: rest assured that you can stay safe while maintaining your music goals – all from the convenience of your own home. Our Online Rentals Program also gives you access to manage your account and rental virtually. Antonio Strad Violin wants nothing more than to maintain the safety of you and your family while also offering our same, quality service.

Our easy-to-use sizing chart guides you in choosing the proper sized instrument, saving you the time, hassle, and social contact of having to go to a shop in person for measurement. Antonio Strad Violin also prides itself on being the only company offering all-inclusive rental packages that include a music stand, case, rosin, bow, and shoulder rest.

Antonio Strad Violin has been serving greater San Antonio with quality instruments and care since 1994. Trust Antonio Strad Violin to offer you quality products and expert service at a surprising value: The very business model our founders instilled in their staff since opening in 1994. The staff at Antonio Strad is highly educated and knowledgeable in all aspects of string instruments from classically trained luthiers, professional instructors, an experienced appraiser and buyer who travels the world studying and finding fine instruments, a professional performer in the symphony working right in our workshop, and a violin maker and restorer trained at the Violin Making School of the Shanghai Conservatory of Music who has been sought after for his expert repairs and restorations for over two decades. The entire Antonio Strad team offers unsurpassed knowledge to players who are just starting out, or to professional musicians needing expert help in making a selection. Whether you are getting your first rental instrument or the instrument to take you through your playing career, we provide you with the highest quality and the widest selection. Antonio Strad Violin understands how important a great selection of all levels of instruments and accessories are to every level of player. It is this vast selection, wealth of knowledge, and surprising affordability that has made Antonio Strad the preferred string instrument shop for many.

Order your Online Rental today at StradViolin.com!