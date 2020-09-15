Cash America Home Buyers Expands Home Buying Teams to Meet Market Demand

Cash America Home Buyers announced today that it has expanded its Dallas-Fort Worth buying teams to meet increased demand from clients in the region.

Cash America Home Buyers enables customers to sell their homes quickly with the highest cash offers. Cash America Home Buyers utilizes a simple hassle-free process to provide customers with top offers so they can sell their homes quickly.

A Cash America Home Buyers spokesperson stated, “We’re really excited about our continued growth in the region. Market demand has led to a natural expansion of the Cash America Home Buyers buying teams and services focused on the sector. Cash America Home Buyers is the Industry Pioneer of a simple process designed to provide property owners with top dollar and a quick hassle free cash offer so they can sell their homes now. Our core Dallas Fort-Worth market place continues to be the #1 real estate market throughout the country. We continue to see a huge increase in activity.

Cash America Home Buyers is an Industry Pioneer in the Marketplace:

• Simple Hassle-Free Process

• All Cash Offers + Top Dollar

• Higher Degrees of Quality, Reliability + Accountability

• Higher Standards of Communication + Follow-up

• Higher Customer Satisfaction Rates

Cash America Home Buyers in Any Condition – Any Reason – Anywhere

• Homes in Need of Major Repairs

• Stop Foreclosures

• Divorce or Bankruptcy

• Multiple Mortgage Payments

• Late/Behind on Payments

• Job Loss/Transfer/Relocation

• Little or No Equity

• Vacant Home / Bad Tenants

• Estate Sale/Probate

• Owe more than the house is worth

• Out of Options

The Cash America Home Buyers team will buy houses and all types of real estate in any area, any condition in any situation. The company provides top cash offers for houses and will also take over existing debt. Cash America Home Buyers also offers programs to directly assist owners with cash to help cover moving expenses.

Cash America Home Buyers is the Industry Pioneer of a simple process designed to provide property owners with top dollar and a quick hassle free cash offer so they can sell their homes now. It’s the very reason Cash America Home Buyers has risen to become one of the fastest-growing “We Buy Houses” companies in the nation. Learn why by visiting us at www.securehomebuyersusa.com or calling us at 469.281.7299

Cash America Home Buyers

Dallas, Texas

Tel. 469.281.7299

www.cashamericahomebuyersusa.com

