Protective Gloves Market Report by Technology, Industry Share and Size Expansion to 2027 | Fortune Business Insights™

Protective Gloves Market will exhibit a CAGR of 11.7% and reach USD 35.20 billion by the end of 2027, and the market value as per 2019 was USD 12.37 billion.

Fortune Business Insights™ in a recently published report, titled, “Protective Gloves Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Disposable Gloves, and Durable Gloves), By Raw Material (Natural Rubber Gloves, Aramid Fiber Gloves, Nitrile Gloves, Neoprene Gloves, Polyurethane, Vinyl (PVC) Gloves, and Leather Gloves), By Application (Healthcare & Medical, Manufacturing, Construction, Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Mining, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.

Protective Gloves Market Drivers and Restraint :

The surging rate of population and the rapid growth of various industrial setups such as manufacturing industries, food processing, chemical, and oil & gas are the key factors propelling the global protective gloves market growth. In addition to this, the advent of technological advancement into various industries will help add impetus to the growth of the market.

On the contrary, factors such as skin issues, namely, rashes, allergies, and others related to the continuous use of protective gloves for long duration may hamper the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Some of the Key Players of the Market for Protective Gloves Market include:

• Jiangsu Hanvo Safety Product Co., Ltd. (Jiangsu Province, China)

• Huihong (NANTONG) Safety Products Co., Ltd (Shanghai, China)

• QS Safety (Shanghai, China)

• Hartalega Holdings Berhad (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia)

• Lalan Group (Pvt) Ltd (Malwana, Sri Lanka)

• 3M (Minnesota, U.S.)

• Supermax Corporation Berhad (Selangor, Malaysia)

• Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia)

• Showa Glove Co. (New York, U.S.)

• DIPPED PRODUCTS PLC (Colombo, Sri Lanka)

• PIP Global (New York, U.S.)

• Uvex Group (Fuerth, Germany)

• Globus (Shetland) Ltd. (Manchester, United Kingdom)

• Honeywell International Inc. (Charlotte, U.S.)

• Kimberly-Clark Corporation (Delaware, U.S.)

• Towa Corporation (Kurume, Japan)

• Superior Gloves (New York, U.S.)

• ATG- Intelligent Glove Solutions (Sri Lanka)

• Ansell Ltd. (Melbourne, Australia)

• Top Glove Corporation Bhd (Shah Alam, Malaysia)

• Others

Some of the key industry developments in the Protective Gloves Market Include:

February 2020 – A safety protection company called Ansell Limited adopted Ringers Gloves for employers working in the general and oil & gas industries for strengthening its position.

October 2020 – Riverstone Holdings Limited and Showa Glove Co. engaged in a collaborative agreement for the manufacturing of cleanroom gloves. The main objective behind this partnership is to expand their portfolios in the glove manufacturing market.