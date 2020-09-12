I jumped 2k21 and was considering getting this one

I’d honestly rather they just left it how it was. The shot bar was not even a problem for any participant I talked to this season. Weird question: has anybody found any new-name builds? I am assuming we’re slowly running out of chances but figured they would add a couple over the new pie graphs simply to throw the infrequent build neighborhood a bone.

Hopefully thats a reflection of how mid 70’s is JUST good enough to strike shots consistently. Will take some getting used too. Looks like 75 is past years 60 (and that’s how it shouldv’e been all along). In saying that, will only take 2 weeks for the park community to whinge about how challenging shooting is. I mean I begged mike to never change it so perhaps he’ll only hit the complainers with”get better ratings.”

In 2k20 most folks even comps use the button to take. Now 2k21 everyone wishes to use the stick and says it sucks. If you do not like the rod just go back to using button. I am aware that MyCareer and MyPlayer doesn’t move over to following gen – but have they said anything about rep transferring over? It won’t. Nothing from the MyCareer/Neighbourhood will. I would say its entirely dependant on if you mean’run an offense’ handles, or’secondary ball handler’ grips or’I will blowby my guy into the rim’ handles.

Red/Blue looks mad this season. Ify you forego any shooting, I can get you a 6’6 SG using 75 Ball Handling and 94 Driving Dunk using a badge divide of 23/1/15/21. I think it would be an insane offball build if you arent a shooting fan. Allow me to know whether you would like the construct. I went to get the demonstration and I dont find it anywhere, anybody know what I want to do/what I could be doing wrong I dont ever see it? After coming back today with a clear mind, is anyone else changing their initial thoughts of this demonstration? I loathed the shot stick and what not, at first but after sitting for a hour studying it, its a decent fix. It requires some work because it isnt perfect, but that is one of these things where people only want to be the best at things without working for it.

I jumped 2k21 and was considering getting this one

