Gaming platform – GameeSee created by startup AppSmartz selected as TiE50 winner

Awarded for its expeditious growth in the mobile gaming industry

India — (September 12, 2020): Game streaming platform – GameSeecreated by startup AppSmartz has been selected as a 2020 TiE50 Winner in the prestigious TiE50 Awards Program. Launched in April 2020, GameSeealready has a monthly user base of over300,000all across the globe.The platform has been recognized for demonstrating phenomenal growth and potential in the booming e-sports and gaming sector.

This award program was organized byTiEcon, world’s largest conference for tech entrepreneurs. Currently celebrating its tenth year, TiE50 Awards provides a one-of-a-kind showcase for the world’s top technology and technology-enabled startups. TiE Silicon Valley’s premier annual awards program is keenly contested by thousands of early to mid-stage startups of all sizes representing a wide range of verticals. TiEcon was listed as one of the 10 best conferences for ideas and entrepreneurship by Worth Magazine, along with TED and the World Economic Forum.

“We are honored to receive an international recognition like this from the world of Silicon Valley which is one of the most prominent destinations for any startup in the mobile tech product space. We thank the organizers and jury at TiEcon 2020 for acknowledging the efforts of startups like us; this is a great motivation for our entire team,” SatishArora, Co-founder, AppSmartz, said.

“It’s a moment of great pride for us as we have further been given the opportunity to pitch our product in front of some of the leading investors from Silicon Valley. Platforms like these provide us a channel to connect with domain experts and influencers across the world,” AtulSachdeva, Co-founder, AppSmartz, said.

About GameSee

Launched in April 2020, GameSee is a game streaming platform that enables gamers with different skill levels to watch, learn and compete. It is an Automated Broadcast Platform that allows its users to Live Stream as well asre-play the existing gaming videos, all under a single roof, which makes it perfect for various gaming events.

GameSee is created by parent organization AppSmartz, a Chandigarh Tricity based startup in mobile internet space that has kept its focus singularly on product development. With a global user base of over 10 million, AppSmartz has been focused on creating apps and products centered on voice, video and gaming.