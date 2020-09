China has approved the trial of its first Nasal spray vaccine to fight the Noval coronavirus. The first phase of China’s only Nasal spray vaccine against coronavirus could begin in November and include 100 participants. Let’s say China’s three coronavirus vaccines are moving ahead in this race.

