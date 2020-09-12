Boat Charter – Greece Yacht Charters Yachts & Guide

Arriving in Corfu, it’s ecstasy before famous wonders such as the Temple of Artemis or the Achilleion as well as the spectacular landscape. As a family, a visit to Aqualand Park is crucial within a stopover in Corfu. Straight back aboard, then you’re able to set travel for another islands, particularly Parga, Méganisi and Ithaca before time for Zakynthos.

A traditional journey dotted with wonderful surprises, your journey in the Cyclades archipelago will surely be unforgettable. Departing from Athens, head for Kea, a tiny island however untouched by mass tourism. You will love discovering their beaches, particularly Koundouros Beach, but in addition posing before the famous Lion of Kea, an enormous archaic sculpture.

After minutes of pleasure and tasting of local recipes in one of the island’s eateries, check out Mykonos. Unmissable island of the Cyclades, Mykonos will surely appeal to lovers who won’t miss a visit to Little Venice for anything in the world.

From Mykonos, aboard your Catamaran charter, your following stop could be Santorini, this popular island which makes holidaymakers dream. Through your stopover, there is no lack of activities in Santorini: swimming in the thermal waters, managing you to ultimately a candlelit meal on the Caldera or experiencing a sunbath at Red Beach without neglecting to consider the famous sunset which makes Santorini famous.

Before time for Athens, you will enjoy going right through the hawaiian islands of Siphnos and Kythnos, experiencing their landscapes from the deck of your rental yacht. If you are trying to find Yachts for sale, do not wait to have touching all4yachting.com.

Greece is an incredible country. There are therefore several things and wonders to discover equally on land and at sea. For a holiday from the standard, a beach trip claims good experiences, especially aboard a Catamaran charter Greece. When you yourself have chosen to explore the Ionian Islands, approach the absolute minimum sail week to fully enjoy your stay. After viewing Zante or Zakynthos in the european portion, head towards Kefalonia for a discovery stopover: the Melissani cave and the Drogarati cave or lazing around.

Certainly, there is no lack of beaches in Kefalonia (Xi Beach, Myrtos Beach, Petani Beach among others). A little further north, you will be surprised by the wonder of Lefkada Area (Milos Beach) and their normal wonders (Nidri Waterfalls). Still, in your challenge to discover the Ionian Islands, you are able to continue your journey from Lefkada to Corfu without neglecting to overlook Paxos and appreciate sunlight, their distinct water, and their peaceful which attracts you to curl up with Yachting Greece.