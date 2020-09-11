Use Rideboom App To Make Your Daily Commute Hassle-Free!

11th September 2020: Do you need to travel for work or regular chores but is stuck with no credible and convenient transportation option? Well, then the Ride-Sharing App i.e., RideBoom India is the perfect choice for you as it permits the users to instantly request the ride via your Smartphone. Once the driver is signalled through the app, it often takes a few minutes for the car to arrive at your doorstep. The RideBoom app is quite user-friendly and it takes only 4 quick steps for you to book the ride for yourself. Due to COVID-19, we had to delay our market launch however, RideBoom will soon be available to the customers in the upcoming months.

Furthermore, in case you are a female rider, who is more comfortable in getting the services of a female driver, RideBoom allows you to do that too. This amazing feature allows any female/male rider to drive with her/his preferred female/male driver at an affordable cost. Moreover, the best part about RideBoom Driver App is the fact that it makes your ride-sharing experience accessible and fun. One of the much-loved features of this application is uniform pricing as it assures you to never get overcharged. You can also go for booking in advance so that getting to the airport on time becomes an easy-breezy task for you without any last-minute hustle and bustle.

ABOUT RIDEBOOM: This Australian Multinational ride-sharing firm offers you a variety of impressive services including peer-to-peer ridesharing and a lot more. What’s more? Unlike the other ride-sharing platforms, RideBoom Taxi App does not charge you any additional costs even during peak periods. As a traveler, you can stay confident in getting a satisfying experience through having the vehicles driven by commercial drivers who have clean police records.

Get more information, please visit https://rideboom.com/india/

