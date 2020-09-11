PROLIM Announces New Board of Advisors

PROLIM, one of the fastest growing PLM, IoT, and IT Software and Solutions provider, announced today the introduction of a new Board of Advisors. These five advisors will leverage their collective skills and expertise to provide guidance and direction to the company’s executive team through its continued growth and development as a PLM & IoT leader.

Joining the newly established Board is Jim Menego, Gen Funkunaga, Arunima Thakur, Rajiv Phougat, Brenda Boehm.

“We are extremely happy to welcome this group of talented, experienced, diverse group of leaders to advise our company through future phases of growth,” said Prabhu Patil, CEO of PROLIM. “Their combined expertise in key areas, such as PLM, IoT, Cloud technologies and diverse functional areas like Entrepreneurship, Sales, CTO, CEO, will play a valuable role in guiding strategic decisions and broadening our client relationships. I am confident our advisors will give rise to new and exciting opportunities and help strengthen PROLIM’s commitment as a trusted PLM & IoT Solution partner.”

Advisory Board Members include:

· Jim Menego has 39 years of experience in PLM Sales and Executive Roles. Jim held multiple sales roles in his career at Siemens PLM. Beginning as a sales rep in 1980 he moved through various roles to Vice President in the U.S. Sales organization since 2007. Jim earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the Pennsylvania State University.

· Gen Fukunaga is an entrepreneur and investor. He founded Funimation Entertainment which in 1994, sold in 2005 to a public company, purchased back in 2011 and sold to Sony Pictures in October 2017. He serves on several Boards and spends his time as a partner in several private equity groups. Prior to founding Funimation, he held positions at HP, Accenture and IBM. He received a Bachelors and Masters degree in Electrical Engineering from Purdue University and an MBA from Columbia University.

· Arunima Soni Thakur has 25 years of experience in Supply Chain, Digital 4.0, pioneering work in AI/ML for autonomous. She has served as General Motors North American Operations Manager, as a Six Sigma Master Black Belt at Ford, as CTO and VP Engineering at Ward, as SVP and Global leadership roles at various consulting organizations. Arunima went to BIT Sindri and earned her BSEE Degree, her MSME & AE FROM West Virginia University. She also went to Harvard Business School.

· Rajiv Phougat is a Technology Executive with 20+ years of extensive experience and expertise in leading Digital Transformation of businesses by applying leading edge technologies like Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, IOT, Blockchain and Cloud. He currently works at Eli Lilly & Company as the Advisor of Strategy & Architecture in the CTO organization. He was the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Automotive Industry at IBM. Rajiv holds Master’s in IT and BS in Computer Science and MBA from Kelley School of Business.

· Brenda Boehm is a Senior Executive experienced in Networks, Information Systems, Cloud, Edge, Internet of Things, and Security Technologies. Brenda served successful leadership roles both the executive and board leadership levels at Starent Networks, Tango Networks, and Cyphre to Fortune 100 leaders: Cisco, Nortel, Alcatel-Lucent and Nokia. She holds a MS from SMU’s School of Engineering. She also attended Stanford’s prestigious Graduate School of Business Executive Program.

For more information, please visit: https://www.prolim.com/board-of-advisors/