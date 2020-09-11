Credit Union Services In Killeen

Killeen, TX/ 2020: Credit unions are a convenient source of quality financial services and products. Greater Central Texas Federal Credit Union is well-known in Killeen, TX for providing its members with affordable financial services and lending opportunities.To be a member, one must work, live, or worship within the west of Interstate 35, Bell County, Texas.

The credit union was founded with the aim to help its members with necessary financial services. Every account in the credit union is federally insured by the NCUA (National Credit Union Administration) up to an amount of $250,000. The credit union is a member of prestigious organizations such as NCUA, Equal Housing Opportunity, and BBB.

Services Provided

• Payroll deduction

• Notary service

• Wire transfer

• Online access

• ACH origination

• MasterCard cash advance

• Direct deposit

• MasterCard gift cards

• ATM

• Bill pay

• Lending Services: Loans for new and pre-owned vehicle loans

• Regular share savings account

• Money market accounts

• Share Certificate of Deposit

• IRAs

• Club Accounts (Christmas and Vacation club)

• Online services

• Outgoing ACHs

• Outgoing Wires

• Incoming ACHs

• Incoming Wires

• Gift Cards

Reasons For Choosing Us

• We are a locally run secure financial institution

• Our aim is to promote savings and credit

• We are a member-owned cooperative: Every member is an owner

• We provide competitive rates on accounts and loans

• Our Board of Directors are elected by the credit union’s members

• We offer a variety of savings and investment options

• Our services are insured by the NCUSIF

For more information on the products and services provided by Greater Central Texas Federal Credit Union, you can call at (254) 690 – 2274 or visit 3305 E Elms Rd, Killeen, TX – 76542. You can also log on to https://gctfcu.net/