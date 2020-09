The https://www.nextmsc.com/report/blood-gas-and-electrolyte-analyzer-market size is estimated to be USD 1.69 billion in 2019 and is predicted to reach USD 2.91 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020-2030. Blood gas analyzer are used to measure pH and the partial pressures of oxygen and carbon dioxide and electrolyte analyzer are used to measure electrolytes in body fluids such as serum, plasma and urine.