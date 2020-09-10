VN Finance announces online Gold Loan from anywhere anytime

With Mission Begin Again unfolding and small businessmen, businesswomen, entrepreneurs and start-ups gearing up to restart their businesses post COVID lockdown, VN Finance, a tech-enabled NBFC, is offering online Gold Loan to help such people unlock their dreams instantly from anywhere anytime. VN Finance can help get the best and highest (possible) loan to value ratio on a 24X7 basis and sail through your urgent financial needs smoothly within a short period of time.

The ticket size of the loan starts from Rs. 5,000 onwards. Those people, who need unsecured loans and have no security or no existing assets, can directly (or through intermediaries) approach VN Finance and share their creditworthiness and repayment capacity. They will get the funds at the best of terms to achieve their dreams. VN Finance offers pre-payment option-without any penalty; optimal documentation; shorter response time; and safe custody for family jewels and gold jewellery. Just call 022-20877888…

Mohit Kakkad, Director & Founder, VN Finance, said, “Every business or initiative in Mission Begin Again needs investment and everyone encounters the need for occasional funds – be it for children or education or marriage or medical needs or may be to start and extend the business. Why not unlock the value of the Gold Jewellery which is otherwise lying idle in bank lockers or lockers at home?” He added, “We combine the power of technology and our trusted team with simple easy processes to bring you convenience as never before. VN Finance also plans to expand and open new branches to focus on gold loans and small ticket loans for businessmen, women and entrepreneurs.”

VN Finance also offers Shramik Loans, Rozgar Loans, Secured Loans such as Loan Against Property (LAP) and Loans against Inventories. VN Finance’s professional team fully understands business needs and provides funding against the goods and inventories already lying in the shops/godown. The small business owner just needs to furnish the inventory list, its value and their needs. VN Finance is also taking its social responsibility seriously with an initiative to help NGOs and self help groups in assisting migrant labour and other poor & needy .

Mohit Kakkad firmly believes that if India has to achieve broad based uplifting of varied strata of society , NBFCs such as VN Finance have to play a significant role in enhancing financial literacy, seeking minimal collateral, shorter processing time and building distribution network.