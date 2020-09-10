The Sangha House- Still Open through the Lock Down

Taunton, UK– The COVID-19 crisis has created an increase in stress, anxiety, and depression as lockdowns, self-isolation, and social distancing become a part of our everyday life. Even now, as it seems that we have the crisis under control, the toll it has taken on our physical and mental health is almost too much to bear for some. With that being said, there is something that we can do to feel better both on the inside, as well as the outside.

The Sangha House offers a holistic approach to well-being with a range of yoga, tai chi, and Pilates classes for the beginner and the advanced. Established in November 2016 by Denise and Andy Spragg, the Sangha House is a mindfulness based holistic health centre.

The Sangha House Physical Studio

The Sangha House’s physical studio is located in a beautiful 18th century Convent Chapel in the heart of Taunton. Professional instructors guide clients through Yoga, Tai Chi, Pilates, Exercise, Somatics, and more with the focus of helping them achieve a heightened state of physical and mental well-being.

The Sangha House Virtual Studio

The Sangha House offers a virtual studio which enables clients to practice yoga, Tai Chi, Pilates, exercise, Somatics, Qi Gong and meditation, all from the safety, convenience, and comfort of their living rooms or wherever life takes them. Just roll out your yoga mat out and login to the Sangha House Virtual Studio on Zoom!

The Sangha House offers a wide range of therapies and treatments designed to improve your overall health and well-being. These include:

• Yoga

• Tai Chi

• Pilates

• Exercise

• Somatics

• Holistic Treatments

• Consultative Therapies

• Massage

• Manicures And Pedicures

• Counselling

• Hypnotherapy

• Trauma Counselling

The Sangha House website, which can be found at: https://www.thesanghahouse.co.uk offers their complete range of holistic services, an informational blog, and a link to their virtual studio.

