Atmospheric Water Generators Market Size, Global Opportunities, Share, Growth, Industry Trends to 2027

Atmospheric water generators market will exhibit a CAGR of 11.8% and reach USD 6,214.9 million by 2027, and the market value as per 2019 was USD 1,940.8 million.

Atmospheric water generators market Drivers and Restraint :

The rise in industrialization and urbanization have led machines to overpower natural habitat. A decline in freshwater sources has been observed so as to provide more space for new buildings and recreational spaces. The decline in the level of freshwater sources, coupled with the increasing industrialization and urbanization are the key factors promoting the atmospheric water generators market growth. Besides this, the stringent regulations imposed on environment and water safety will also aid in favor of the market.

List of Significant Manufacturers Atmospheric water generators market are:

• Water-Gen Ltd. (North Carolina, USA)

• Akvosphere (West Bengal, India)

• Drinkable Air Technologies (Florida, USA)

• Eshara Water (Abu Dhabi, UAE)

• Water Technologies International, Inc. (Florida, USA)

• Clean Wave Products (USA)

• Atmospheric Water Generator, LLC (Florida, USA)

• GENAQ Technologies S.L. (Lucena, Spain)

• Zhongling Xinquan (Fujian) Air Drinking Water Technology Co., Ltd. (Fujian Province, China)

• Atlantis Solar (New York, USA)

• Island Sky Corporation (Florida, USA)

• WaterMaker India Pvt. Ltd. (Maharashtra, India)

• Dew Point Manufacturing (British Columbia, Canada)

• PlanetsWater Ltd. (London, U.K.)

• Eurosport Active World Corporation (Florida, USA)

• Others

Some of the key industry developments in the Atmospheric water generators market Include:

December 2020 – GENAQ Technologies S.L. showcased their air generators in the largest building and construction event called “The Big 5” in the Middle East. It also promoted the S50 generator and provided brief information on air and water technologies.