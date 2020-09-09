Oro Cabs & India Against Corona launch #parentAparent campaign with the aim tospread more knowledge about Indian traditions and values during Shraadh

Shraadh also known as Pitrapaksha is a 16–lunar day period in Hindu calendar when people pay homage to their ancestors, especially through food and cloth offerings. As this year, Pitrapaksh arrive amid critically evolving COVID-19 situation in India, India against Corona (a social initiative by cAAretech limited) has come together with Oro Cabs to celebrate the spirit of honoring our ancestors and helping our elderly by collecting food, clothing, Covid protection items providing them safety essentials to be safe against virus infection at their doorsteps from 7th Sep 2020 to 12th Sep 2020.

Oro Cabs in association with the NGO, India Against Corona are collecting essentials for more than 500 abandoned parents residing at Gurukul Old Age Home managed and run by Earth’s Saviour Foundation by Mr. Ravi Kalra.

The idea is brainchild of Ms. Arniika Josshi, Founder, India Against Corona, who said “Our Parents are our first friend, teacher, mentor and strong pillars of support throughout our life. While my parents have instilled a culture in me which ensures I honor our ancestors and remember them and pray for them every year , I become grief-stricken when I see so many well established people abandoning their parents in their old age. Just like our parents nurture us when we are young, it is our responsibility to take care of them when they become old, hence we thought of a drive called parentAparent, which is a small test to crowdsource essentials from across Delhi NCR and make it available to the needy starting with The Earth Saviours Foundation, Gurgaon which has championed the cause of assisting more than 500 abandoned parents in their old age home. And to ensure people don’t have to move out in these socially distant pandemic times, we are glad Oro cabs has graciously agreed to facilitate the entire drive.”

Mr. Arpan Agarwal, Founder and CEO, Oro Cabs said, “Our idea of associating with India against Corona and serve our elderly people is to fulfill our responsibility towards the les enabled sections of society and we are profoundly delighted to help them in order to celebrate our traditional values linked to the month of Pitrapaksh . Oro cabs will ensure that our hygienic, world class cabs are there at your doorstep to collect your contributions and take them to the elderly abandoned parents residing at Gurukul old age home”

The inspiring duo of Corona warriors, Oro Cabs and India Against Corona, have come together during at this peak time of global pandemic which has caused a dip in contributions and assistance to many NGOs. They look forward to all of you to assist senior citizens and abandoned parents to extend them a helping hand to protect them against virus infection. They are collecting gently used and pre-loved clotes in good conditions for forthcoming winter season and other essentials like around 1000 masks, 200 bottles of sanitizers, basic food items etc. and you can message or whatsapp at the following numbers to call Oro Cabs for collection of donations in NCR +91-9910219236, +91-8882548035.