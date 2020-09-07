Rice Goes The Extra Mile With “Round It Up (Blue Face)”

Webster, MA, Sep 7, 2020 — A larger than life song deserves all hands on deck. This is the case when it comes to Rice and his April 2020 single “Round It Up (Blue Face).” Teaming up with three talented artists, they hit this one right out of the park and then some.

“Round It Up (Blue Face)” first dropped on Soundcloud, but will soon be available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, on April 15, 2020. Rice went at this with an army of talent alongside him. J Muzique, Psychosolar, and Majesty are all featured throughout this hot new hip hop track that is their interpretation of a myriad of things. From their view of pride to socioeconomic factors, and all money and pain can impact the choices people make. Once all the emcees did their thing on the mic, Paparatzi came as the producer and engineer extraordinaire to put the final touch of magic on it. Rice has worked with Paparatzi in the past and knows all too well what he brings to the table.

On top of being an artist, Rice is the co-founder of Hustle Work Grind Records. He started that up with his brother, M-EZY, three years ago. They work together as not only entrepreneurs but as musicians as well. When he isn’t in the studio or behind the mic, Rice can be found in the classroom as a graduate student.

About Rice:

Rice teamed up with a plethora of talented artists for his latest single, “Round It Up (Blue Face),” officially out everywhere April 15, 2020. It features J Muzique, Psychosolar, and Majesty; was produced and engineered by Paparatzi; and cover art was done by the impeccable Kid Flvsh.

