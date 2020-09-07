5 TIps to Book With Chupspace Event Space KL

We know that you have a lot of questions about how to book an event space in KL during the time you search for through online. Therefore Chupspace do provide a list of detail FAQ to answer all your questions and any other concern before make event space rental purchase.

For beginner, here are the 5 questions, answer, and tips for you to learn how to book an event space on Chupspace:

How can I make an event space booking?

You can send a message to the host via the messaging service to confirm availability before booking. If the place is booked by someone else, you will immediately know that the date is not available. If you need to visit the room, feel free to communicate with the host of the platform. Messaging and platform payments are the only way to protect us under our cancellation and overtime policies, dispute resolution processes, and fraud protection measures.

If you change your mind, you can always do it for free within 24 hours of ordering (T&C apply)

What can I do in space?

You can do whatever you want in the space you book, from meetings, parties, weddings, mini concerts and anything else you need to extra space. However, it is up to the host to approve your request based on the type of activity being hosted. There are some follow-up rules you need to know when ordering. Please follow the house rules set by the host to ensure a healthy community in Chupspace.

How can I make payment to Chupspace?

Chupspace currently accepts debit and credit card payments through Stripe Inc. All payments are processed through a compatible gateway provider to ensure your payment is secure and Chupspace does not charge a rental fee but is responsible for contacting Stripe Inc. in all disputes, restoration and payment if necessary.

Are there any charges using Chupspace?

Use of the search, query and chat platforms is completely free. You only need to pay when you want to book and use the space. All bookings made through Chupspace are subject to our policy where they act as a go-between to ensure quality and host service.

Can I get a refund for cancelling a booking?

Yes, all bookings made via the Chupspace platform are subject to our refund and cancellation policy. They make sure that if you cancel your reservation 28 days before your booking date, you will receive a full refund of your reservation. You pay a pre-booking fee to secure the place, and we don’t waive fees until you use the place. You can also check the room ratings and ratings before making a reservation to make sure it suits your needs.

For more information about Chupspace event space in KL, please contact:

Name: Chupspace

Website: https://chupspace.com/

Phone number: +601156438859

Address: B-1-23 Merchant Square, Jalan Tropicana Selatan 1, Tropicana 47410 Petaling Jaya, Selangor