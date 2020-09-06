Heena Abhishek Kamat is a fashion blogger and influencer par excellence

Heena Abhishek Kamat (blush_blush_001 on Instagram) is a multi-faceted personality and has all the makings of a fashion and style blogger who can add a new dimension to brand associations and collabs. Heena is a South Mumbai (SoBo) girl who stays on Marine Drive and rubs shoulders with the rich and the famous socialites and celebrities of the cosmopolitan. She has travelled extensively around the world to the fashion capitals of Europe and Asia. Her creative inclination helps her to add a distinct touch to the promotions and collabs that she works on… Having begun her career as an advertising and marketing professional, Heena is well versed with the world of media and communications – advertising, PR, brands, marketing communications, celebrity PR, events, etc. Heena is every brand marketer’s dream come true!

Heena’s professional pursuits have been quite diverse. A dynamic & high-energy professional with evidenced marketing & sales experiences in Professional Consulting Services, Advertising and strategy Services, digital and print platforms. In her earlier avatar of CEO-Lakshya Advertising, Heena honed her marketing communications & sales skills at leading organisations such as Shoppers Stop (K. Raheja Group), Crossword bookstores, Goenka Diamond and Jewels, she is a keen proponent of organisation-wide impact for the function. She has been adept at strategy and execution for the entire spectrum of marketing activities, including Strategic Marketing, Brand Management, Business Development Pursuit, Product Planning, Corporate Communications and Sales as well as the ability to lead teams and influence stakeholders at all levels. She maintained a consistent record of lofty standards of delivery to meet expectations; to achieve organizational goals and work to establish businesses and brands that grow and last.

Today, Heena has positioned herself as a coveted influencer for brands targetting the upwardly mobile female consumers in the younger active age group. She promotes Indian brands as well as international and luxury brands, which are found in the boutiques of South Mumbai. She is at home with a Versace or a Gucci as well as Ritu Kumar or Manish Malhotra. Recently she did endorsement for Benarasi sarees as well as for lifestyle and luxury brands.