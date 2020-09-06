Call: 8448981410

Agrante Kavyam Homes Sector-108 Dwarka Expressway Gurgaon

Agrante Kavyam Homes Sector 108 Gurgaon is an Affordable Housing Under Haryana Affordable Housing Policy 2013. This Offers 2BHK Multistorey Apartment at AffoCordable Price. The Project Agrante Affordable Sector 108 Project Presently Offers You A Peaceful And Quiet Environment. Kavyam Affordable Housing Is Designed By And For Those Who Care For Our Planet With A Dedicated Spirit. All Elements Utilized In The Making Of This Eco-Friendly Housing Development Are Nature Friendly And Are Tested To Cause Zero Harm To You And Your Loved Ones.

Agrante Kavyam homes Sector 108 Gurgaon is located on Dwarka Expressway, 2 Minutes Away from Proposed Metro Station and 5 Minutes away from Delhi. This Project is spread over 5 Acres with all amenities. This project is to combine the definition of signature planned housing with an urbane twist. At Kavyam, fine architecture and thoughtfully planned out landscaping are complemented by an open central boulevard that allows for a pictorial view

Project Summary:

Project Name- Kavyam Affordable Housing,

Location- Sector 108, Gurugram,

No. Of Units- 723 Apartments,

Total Area- 5 Acres,

License No.- 101 OF 2017,

License Date- 30/11/2017,

No. Of Towers- 8 Towers,

HARERA Reg. No.- RC/REP/HARERA/GGM/2018/23