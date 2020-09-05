Laundry service: How it works and which clothes should be dry cleaned?

The dry cleaning service is an increasingly common option to save time and promote the professional cleaning of parts. Anyway, the idea of ​​washing clothes outside the home is still surrounded by many myths and doubts.

If you are looking for a way to optimize household chores and bet on a good company to give you a good wash, this article is for you.

How does dry cleaning work in the laundry service?

Dry cleaning of clothes is a very common doubt, in addition to being one of the main reasons that lead people to look for a laundry service.

After all, which parts are suitable for this type of cleaning? How to dry clean laundry in the laundry? What are the steps in the process? Know more:

Which clothes should be dry cleaned?

First of all, it is important to recap that dry cleaning does not require the use of conventional soap and water: here, specific solvents are used for cleaning.

In this sense, the pieces indicated for the procedure are those of fabrics that can fade, shrink, and even deform if washed in the traditional method.

In general, these clothes already contain dry cleaning instructions on their labels.

To give you an idea, plans of up to 10 kg are recommended for those who live alone and do not have a very high demand for cleaning clothes (without a bed, table, and bath items).

In turn, the plans of up to 15 kg already cover the needs of those who live alone and want to wash all the clothes of the day to day in the laundry (or even couples with less volume of pieces).

There are also plans of 25 kg (complete demand for a couple), 40 kg (family of up to 4 people), and 50 kg (larger families, with more than 5 people).

– Package washing: The service is usually requested according to the type of garment, such as shirts (10 or 20 units), suitcases up to 20 kg, and suits (washed, ironed, and delivered on the hanger).

– Signature washing: The service is contracted on a recurring basis, renewed every month, and based on the kg of clothes that meet the needs of each client.

– Single wash: The customer sends parts to be washed in isolation. In this modality, clothes can be sent from the top (coats, blazer, blouses, shirts), bottom (pants, shorts, skirts, underwear). Full body pieces (such as dresses, sweaters, and overalls) bed items/table / bath, accessories (such as scarf, hats, gloves, scarves) and other types of pieces, such as coats, upholstered items, bathrobe, etc.